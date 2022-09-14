I’m Retired, Now What? 5 Fulfilling Things To Do in Retirement That Will Also Earn You Extra Cash

Work can be a fulfilling part of the day-to-day, so some retirees may have trouble finding that same feeling once they leave their jobs. But you don't have to go back to the 9-to-5 grind to achieve fulfillment in retirement.

GOBankingRates spoke to career and retirement experts to get their best ideas for fulfilling ways to spend time in retirement -- and best of all, these side gigs and part-time jobs will also help bring in extra cash to fund your golden years.

Tutoring

Tutoring can be a fulfilling part-time gig for retirees, said Kimberley Tyler-Smith, an executive at the career tech platform Resume Worded.

"You can teach English as a second language or math to kids and adults around your area," she said. "You'll be helping them learn something new and giving back to your community by sharing your knowledge with those who need it."

Pet Sitting

"If you're an animal lover, this could be an excellent way for you to get some hands-on experience with animals while making money at the same time," Tyler-Smith said.

Babysitting

"Some seniors have grandchildren who need someone to watch them while their parents are at work," Tyler-Smith said. "This could be a rewarding experience if you enjoy spending time with children -- and it also comes with some financial perks!"

Virtual Personal Assistant

If you're someone who thrives on being organized, working as a part-time virtual personal assistant can be a great way to spend some of your free time.

"This job is perfect for retirees because it doesn't require much physical activity," Tyler-Smith said, "just enough to keep you moving around without feeling stuck inside all day!"

Working at Your Favorite Charity or Nonprofit

Use your business acumen or other skills to fill roles at the charity or nonprofit of your choice.

"Charities welcome help from 'unretirees' - not just as trustees but also to help with projects, such as presenting accounts in a better format for the board, negotiating building leases and other contracts, and mentoring the chief executive and employees," said Victoria Tomlinson, chief executive of Next-Up, a resource for pre-retirement employees.

