I’m a Realtor: This Is Why Some Homes Sell Faster Than Others — and How Yours Can Too

It feels like the real estate version of watching your crush ask another kid to dance at the prom. So many houses in your community are putting up “For Sale” signs that swiftly turn to “Sold.” Other houses, however, languish; cobwebs gather along their signs. You’re thinking about putting your own home on the market, but you don’t want it to look like it’s a prototype for Spirit Halloween’s latest haunted house.

Looking to build wealth? Try these 7 shortcuts to add up to $1K to your wallet this month.

Most people never consider these 4 financial moves — and they’re leaving thousands on the table.

So, why do some homes sell quickly while others sit untouched for weeks or even months? It often comes down to a mix of factors — some you can control, like staging, and others you can’t, like location.

They’re Priced Competitively

Your home is likely where you made some of your most important memories so far; to you, it’s priceless. However, a prospective buyer isn’t going to look at that pencil mark in the kitchen wall where you tracked your niece’s growth and be moved — they’re going to notice that the price tag is higher than other, similar homes nearby.

Leah Robinson-Christian, an associate broker at Engel & Völkers, suggests that people who sell their homes more easily aren’t afraid to research local home prices and be honest with themselves about what’s reasonable to ask.

“Homes priced correctly based on market conditions and comparable sales attract more buyers,” she said. “Overpricing can lead to extended market time and price reductions.”

They Have Curb Appeal

To paraphrase Cher Horowitz, heroine of the classic film “Clueless,” you don’t want your home to be a “Monet” — beautiful from a distance but rough and choppy up close. That’s why people whose homes sell faster focus on curb appeal, which refers to how their home looks as people arrive. Think about what would make you feel like a home was well cared for and in good condition, and make sure your house is up to snuff.

“First impressions matter. A well-maintained exterior, fresh paint, landscaping, and clean entryway make a home more inviting,” Robinson-Christian said.

They Have Updated Features

Robinson-Christian also notes that buyers want in-home conditions to feel as sparkling and new as the exterior. She said that homes with modern kitchens, bathrooms, and flooring tend to sell faster. Essentially, you want upgraded features that make buyers feel like they could inhabit your home as-is, rather than having to budget for renovations.

They Have Proper Presentation

If all the world’s a stage, that includes your home — and you want to make sure you’re staging it so that buyers can easily envision their lives unfolding in that space. Homes that sell quickly are typically presented in a clean, appealing way.

“Staged homes allow buyers to visualize themselves living in the space,” Robinson-Christian said. “Removing clutter, depersonalizing, and arranging furniture to highlight space and functionality make a difference.”

That attention to presentation should also extend to a home’s online presence. Successful sellers often invest in professional photography or virtual tours to allow buyers to preview the home remotely.

“High-quality images and 3D virtual tours attract more online buyers, leading to increased showings and faster sales,” she said.

They Have More Showings

Simply put, the more often you show your home, especially early on, the more likely it is to sell quickly. Robinson-Christian said that homeowners who are willing to show their homes frequently and are flexible with prospective buyers’ schedules often sell faster.

This Bezos-backed startup lets you become a landlord in under 15 minutes, with just $1K.

“Homes that allow for easy access and frequent showings attract more buyers and increase the chance of receiving offers quickly,” she added.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Realtor: This Is Why Some Homes Sell Faster Than Others — and How Yours Can Too

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.