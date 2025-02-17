I’m a Realtor: This Is Why No One Wants To See Your Home

You’ve done everything right to stage your home. Or at least, everything you think is right. But now, as you sit waiting for buyers to show up, you’re seeing more tumbleweeds blowing through your living room than prospective buyers. Your dream of selling your home and moving into a new one feels increasingly distant.

Average Americans are quietly becoming millionaires. Copy their strategies and start building wealth.

Most people never consider these 3 financial moves — and they’re leaving thousands on the table.

Beyond the financial practicality of selling your home as quickly as possible, on a personal level, you’re frankly feeling a little hurt. Why doesn’t anyone want to see your home?

While many buyers are guided by their own needs, desires, and tastes, some of which you simply can’t account for, there are a few things you can adjust to make your home more appealing to house hunters. If you want to replace those tumbleweeds with real, live people strolling through your space, imagining their future there, it’s time to take a closer look at what might be turning them away.

But first, listen to the experts on why shoppers might be skipping your listing.

Your Home Feels a Little Too Lived-In

If you’re still living in your home while trying to sell it, you might be oblivious to certain telltale signs — like lingering cooking smells, pet beds and toys, or even minor clutter — that are glaringly noticeable to potential buyers. And if those buyers happen to walk in while you’re whipping up your famous sauerkraut, sausage and eggs? Well, that might be enough of an ick to send them right back out the door.

Lindsay Harn, a top agent at Christie’s International Real Estate, encourages sellers to think about the buyer’s experience by keeping everything as pristine as possible. She also wants you to be mindful of working around those buyers’ schedules, especially in the first two weeks of the listing period.

“Be flexible and accommodating to accept the showing times that work for the buyers. Plan to have the house clean and tidy,” she said. “Some of our clients actually make the decision to move out, go on vacation, or stay in an Airbnb for those weeks, so they can keep their house show-ready at a moment’s notice.”

Your Presentation Isn’t Inspiring

A picture may be worth a thousand words, but if your online listing isn’t attracting buyers, those photos may be sending the wrong message. Michelle Mumoli, a New Jersey real estate broker and team principal with The Mumoli Collective at Compass, wants you to take an honest look at your online photos and ask yourself a basic question:

“Would you click on the photos of your home if you saw it online?” she said. “If the answer is no, then you need to spend some money on upgrades to make it look clickable.”

This could mean investing in professional-quality photos — or it might require an even deeper assessment, one that calls you to set aside your bias for the home you’ve made your own.

“Most sellers are sitting on a home free and clear of a mortgage that they may have purchased over 30 years ago and are emotionally attached to it,” Mumoli said. “Whether they say they are or not, they are. They can’t see the things that they should be upgrading for a buyer.”

Your Realtor Might Not Know the Market

Another crucial question Mumoli wants you to ask: Does your realtor have a strong handle on the market?

“This is an important question to ask them because if your home has older finishes and colors, it may not look as attractive to a buyer in a specific geographical location,” Mumoli said.

Retirees are earning up to $1K extra income per month from home — here’s how you can, too.

To find a realtor who really gets the market, look for someone with a solid track record in your area, ask about their recent sales, and make sure they can tell you exactly what local buyers are looking for right now.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Realtor: This Is Why No One Wants To See Your Home

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.