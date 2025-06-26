I’m a Realtor: Buy in a Neighborhood With These 4 Features for a High Resale Value

The value of your home depends largely on where it is. Even within an in-demand area, the features of your specific neighborhood will affect the price you can sell for.

To find out the neighborhood features that add the most value, GOBankingRates spoke with John Eric, a real estate expert with over 20 years of experience in the Washington, D.C. region, where he serves as executive vice president and senior advisor at Compass.

“Each of these features appeals not just emotionally, but financially,” he said. “They help homes hold value during market corrections and outperform during periods of growth. As buyer preferences evolve, it’s these foundational elements that continue to define what ‘location, location, location’ really means.”

When it comes to what today’s buyers prioritize, Eric said that these four key neighborhood features continue to drive demand and enhance property value.

Walkability and Lifestyle Access

Buyers place a premium on neighborhoods with easy access to restaurants, cafes, shopping, fitness studios and transit. Walkability isn’t just a lifestyle preference; it’s a value driver. Homes in walkable neighborhoods tend to command higher price points and appreciate faster due to constant demand from a wide buyer pool, especially among professionals and families.

Architectural Character and Historic Charm

From row homes to Tudor-style and colonial estates, distinct architectural identity remains a top motivator for buyers. Properties with character and in neighborhoods with protected historical integrity often appreciate at higher rates and attract a loyal buyer base. Buyers aren’t just purchasing square footage; they’re investing in story, craftsmanship and a sense of place.

Top-Tier Public and Private Schools

Communities are sought after for their access to some of the best-ranked schools in the nation. Whether for personal use or long-term investment, proximity to elite educational institutions consistently adds market value and attracts high-intent buyers.

Community Feel With Urban Proximity

Today’s buyers want the best of both worlds — neighborhoods with a sense of community, green space and family-friendly amenities, yet just minutes from urban centers. [For example, in the D.C. area,] North Arlington, [Virginia] and Chevy Chase, [Maryland] deliver this rare combination, offering tree-lined streets, playgrounds and local events, while still being a short commute to downtown D.C.

