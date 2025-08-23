I’m a Realtor: 5 Reasons Your House Looks Cheap

Real estate is part art and part science. While there are many technical factors that affect the price of your home, ranging from comparisons of recently sold homes to the cost of certain renovations, a lot of it can also be psychological.

How prospective buyers feel about the value of your home can affect what they’re willing to pay, and there are lots of little things that can make your house look cheaper than it arguably should be valued at. Fortunately, there are ways to fix these issues affordably and quickly.

Here are some of the top ones to look out for, according to Holly Schaefer, Realtor at Corcoran Icon Properties in Northern California.

Contact Paper on Countertops or Peel-and-Stick Flooring

DIY resurfacing projects, like putting contact paper on countertops or covering up old floors with peel-and-stick tiles, may be functional, but they’re generally not good for resale value.

“It’s great as a quick fix for yourself, but it doesn’t show well to a potential buyer who’s about to make the largest purchase of their life,” Schaefer said.

Repeating Floorboard Patterns

Peel-and-stick tiles aren’t the only potential flooring issue. Some stylistic patterns may be something you personally like, but they can ward off buyers.



“Whether it’s an ‘H’ pattern, ‘staircase’ pattern or anything else that stands out, it shouldn’t be noticeable. When I see that, I assume the floors were installed DIY or by someone without a lot of experience. DIY can absolutely look elegant, but this isn’t it,” Schaefer explained.

Old-School Lights

You’ve probably seen TikToks about those old-school lights that, for lack of a better word, look like a boob. It’s an outdated lighting style, and it could hurt your home’s value.

“Not to be crass, but the ‘boob’ light looks cheap, cheap, cheap,” Schaefer said.

Landlord Band-Aids

If you’ve been renting out your home, you may have made some quick fixes over the years to cover up wear and tear, but these can end up backfiring in terms of resale value.

“Usually, this means thick layers of white paint built up over time. You’ll see it caked around corners, light switches and trim, ironically making the place feel less crisp and clean,” Schaefer said. “Another version of this: mismatched flooring. When a home has four or five different flooring types, I can tell they were swapped out between tenants with whatever was handy at the time.”

Unpleasant Odors

Don’t forget the other senses when it comes to how your home presents itself.

“This one isn’t a ‘look,’ but if there is a noticeable odor of food, pet or smoke, then the home shows very poorly,” Schaefer explained.

Overcoming Cheap Looks

To make your house look more valuable, it’s relatively easy to fix these types of cheap looks. First, remove any DIY renovations that aren’t very permanent, according to Schaefer. Next, replace outdated lighting with flush mount or semi-flush mounts, she said.

A bit more involved but a potentially valuable project would be installing new floors and getting a fresh coat of professional paint, according to Schaefer. “It makes a big difference in how your home shows. It’s a relatively quick project, but definitely not a one-day job,” she said.

Another good project to tackle is a deep clean, even if you do so yourself, per Schaefer. “Also, if you have pets, cook often or have ever smoked indoors, it’s worth getting your ducts professionally cleaned. I’ve seen an entire dog’s worth of hair come out of someone’s central heating system, and I’ve also seen duct cleaning help get rid of lingering cigarette smell that remained after brand new floors and fresh paint,” she explained.

Lastly, consider giving your home a more cohesive look.

“Add continuity and flow through your home. This can be done easily with colors, textures or finishes on paint, lighting and hardware,” Schaefer said.

