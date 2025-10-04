I’m a Realtor: 5 Luxury Features Only Rich Homebuyers Look For

Whether you grew up watching “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” or “MTV Cribs,” you were probably enraptured by the homes of the truly wealthy. Today, you may own your own home — and while you wouldn’t expect Robin Leach or the Cribs crew to show up at your front door, you might still wonder what it would take to entice wealthy buyers if you ever put that “For Sale” sign in your yard.

Curious about which home features rich homebuyers are eager to see when they’re visiting properties, GOBankingRates spoke with Paul Dashevsky, co-CEO of GreatBuildz.com and MaxableSpace.com, and Sarah A. Strohschein of Engel & Völkers Atlanta. These real estate professionals shared the home features that might persuade wealthy buyers to clink champagne glasses with you in your kitchen to celebrate a sale.

Smart Home Features

According to Dashevsky, wealthy buyers want their homes to feel like an oasis — a place where they can relax and enjoy creature comforts. Smart home features offer equal parts convenience and luxury.

“A smart home setup is of particular interest to wealthy residential real estate buyers,” he said. “Need to flip on a light? Play music? Turn on your entertainment system? Adjust the temperature? Your smart home has got you covered.”

Entertainment Systems

If you want your home to attract wealthy buyers, Dashevsky said an entertainment system is a must-have in today’s market.

“You can utilize a soundbar, take your speaker system outside as well as inside, or just make some needed upgrades,” he said. “Outdoor cinema setups are also popular among the wealthy.”

Accessory Dwelling Units

Dashevsky added that accessory dwelling units, or ADUs — often referred to as guesthouses, granny flats, casitas or in-law suites — are very popular with wealthy homebuyers.

“These aren’t just tiny homes; they’re often big on innovation, with many across America offering a masterclass in architectural and interior design ingenuity, space optimization and aesthetics,” he said. “In 2025 and beyond, the popularity and relevance of ADUs is only set to grow among real estate investment and revenue-oriented homeowners, those who want a convenient and elevated experience for their guests, and those focused on smaller, energy-efficient homes with reduced environmental impact.”

Wealthy buyers aren’t just attracted to ADUs for the extra square footage — they also value how these spaces encourage multigenerational living and offer sustainable housing options. Long term, ADUs can boost property value or even generate rental income.

Resort-Style Outdoor Setups

Strohschein has worked with buyers seeking everything from $400,000 single-family homes to $4 million penthouses. Across that spectrum, she’s noticed that lifestyle remains the biggest draw: People want features that add comfort, glamour and fun to their lives. The outdoor setup is no exception. Outdoor kitchens — complete with novelty items like pizza ovens and hearth fireplaces — are a high-value feature for homeowners who love entertaining.

“Wealthy buyers love resort-style outdoor living with pools, outdoor kitchens and seamless indoor-to-outdoor flow,” she said. “Everyday homeowners can capture the same feel with a deck, firepit or French doors — often for $5,000 to $30,000.”

Luxury Kitchens and Bathrooms

According to Strohschein, one of the most consistent value drivers in any home is a sense of luxury — especially in the kitchen and bathrooms. Wealthy buyers want chef’s kitchens and spa-like baths. That may seem out of reach, but she said it’s more attainable than many people think.

“Even modest upgrades like quartz counters, new hardware or frameless glass showers can deliver the same elevated feel at a fraction of the cost — typically $3,000 to $15,000,” she said. “These upgrades don’t just attract buyers; they boost resale. Kitchens and baths often return 60% to 80% of what you spend.”

The Bottom Line

Wealthy buyers are used to the finer things in life — and one of those things could be your home.

“You don’t need a $4 million budget to create a luxury feel,” Strohschein said. “Even small upgrades like new fixtures, quartz counters or a firepit can deliver the same appeal buyers love.”

