I’m a Realtor: 3 Worst Things Homebuyers Can Do During Negotiations That Could Cost Them

When buying a house, there’s often room for negotiation, especially in the many areas of the U.S. that have shifted toward favoring buyers over sellers lately. The gap between the median list price and median sale price is almost $30,000, according to Redfin. This suggests that savvy negotiators could save a lot of money.

However, below are also several mistakes homebuyers can make that end up costing them during the negotiation process.

Disclosing Too Much Information

While honesty may be helpful in a lot of contexts, you don’t owe sellers complete transparency over every thought you have. If you disclose too much — particularly anything that you’re not obligated to disclose — you could cost yourself.

“I’ve seen buyers or even their agents volunteer information like, ‘Our lease ends next month,’ or ‘We need to move quickly for a new job’ or ‘We’re only looking in this specific neighborhood.'” These types of statements, while very transparent and honest, can unintentionally signal urgency or emotional attachment. These can both weaken a buyer’s negotiating position,” said Miltiadis Kastanis, director of new development sales at Compass in the Miami area.

“When sellers sense that a buyer needs the home or is emotionally invested, they may feel more confident holding firm on price or terms. It’s not about being dishonest, it’s about being strategic with what you share and when,” he said.

Hesitating

While you don’t want to go overboard sharing every detail like when you have to move out of your current home, you don’t want to play it too cool either.

“Hesitation is something that I have seen cost buyers money firsthand. If you see a home you’d like to buy, don’t hesitate to make your offer,” said Holly Schaefer, realtor at Corcoran Icon Properties.

“When you hesitate it leaves time for other people to see the home and make an offer. Now you are in a bidding war and may have to pay more or shorten your terms to something far less comfortable. The most successful people I know that buy and sell real estate are very skilled at making timely decisions,” she added.

Playing Mind Games

Lastly, trying to play mind games with the seller is often a losing strategy.

“I have worked with people who insist on having some kind of angle or ‘gotcha’ mindset. It’s like they’ve watched too many movies,” Schaefer said.

Having a strategy is very important, she said, but playing mind games is a waste of time.

“I have seen people completely lose out on properties by thinking they have some crazy, roundabout game they want to play with the seller. And then they are upset after the fact since they ‘would have’ done xyz. Well, my advice is do it,” she added.

How To Avoid These Mistakes

Instead of going down these paths that can cost you money, it’s important to be proactive and consult with your real estate agent, if applicable.

“Before any interaction with the listing agent or seller, buyers should know exactly what to say and, of course, what not to say. A well-prepared agent can coach their clients on how to express interest without revealing details that can shift the deal. The goal is to strike a balance by showing enough interest to be taken seriously, without showing that the seller holds all the cards,” Kastanis said.

Be patient too and be willing to put in the work practicing with your agent what your strategy should look like.

“I really stress doing the front-end work. I like to have strategy sessions with a lot of questions to determine what the client wants out of this transaction,” Schaefer said. “I find people are too used to instant gratification and next-day delivery. So take a step back, take a deep breath and evaluate with your agent your goals, your dealbreakers and your long-term plans so a careful strategy can be built properly instead of on the fly.”

