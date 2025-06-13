I’m a Real Estate Expert: These Less Obvious Issues Are Why You Won’t Get a Full-Price Offer on Your House

According to the most recent housing market trends report from Realtor.com, the number of homes available for sale reached 1 million for the first time since winter 2019. Prices remained stagnant at a median listing price of $440,000. The most surprising figure was that almost 20% of listings reported price cuts, which marked the fifth straight month for growing price cuts.

If you plan on selling your home in the near future, you likely want to get the full listing price to maximize your profits. GOBankingRates spoke with real estate experts to gather unexpected reasons someone might not get a full-price offer to help sellers out in this market. These are the less obvious issues that may not be immediately apparent.

Unusual or Lingering Odors

“One of the more subtle reasons a person will fail to get an offer at full price is smell — pet odor, cigarette smoke or even heavy air fresheners,” said Daniel Blake, a real estate expert and home concierge manager at Clever Offers. You may not think that this matters, but smell is part of the experience, especially for those who are sensitive to certain odors.

Blake stressed that buyers start to wonder what else might be hidden if the house smells. The logic is that potential buyers may start wondering about other issues the homeowner didn’t address. When there’s a bit of suspicion, lower offers tend to come in.

“You may be accustomed to them, but some smells are a huge turn-off for buyers. This can be everything from pets to lingering cooking odors or even overpowering air fresheners trying too hard to eliminate something else,” said Fred Loguidice, a Realtor, investor and owner of Sell My House Fast Providence.

A 2024 cleanliness study of home sales found that homes cleaned and deodorized sold for an average of 5% above asking price, and homes not cleaned and deodorized sold for an average of 3% below asking price.

Weak Online Presence

Loguidice noted that the vast majority of homebuyers start looking online, which could impact the number of viewings a house receives. “If your listing photos are dark, blurry or just don’t showcase the best features of your home, you’re likely missing out on a huge potential buyer pool from the get-go,” he said.

Blake shared that one of the listings he had taken over had been on the market for 60 days without receiving an offer. Instead of dropping the price, he hired a professional photographer, staged the home and re-listed. In a couple of weeks, they had two offers at full price.

Since most buyers start the process by searching online through their phones, the images they see will be the first contact. You want potential buyers to be instantly drawn in, so they’re excited to make a viewing and possibly submit an offer.

Poor Lighting Throughout the Home

Blake noted that buyers respond emotionally to how a home feels, and bright, well-lit spaces just feel more cheerful and inviting. “Dimly lit rooms can feel cold, outdated or depressing, all of which can drag down your offer price,” he said.

Rearranging the lighting and opening the blinds to let in natural light can completely transform the mood of the house. You don’t want a simple fix to hold you back from receiving the highest offer possible.

Furniture Layout and Staging

Furniture layout and home staging also play an underestimated role in getting a full-price offer on your home. Blake said that he’s seen owners unintentionally make their homes feel smaller or less functional with oversize or misplaced furniture. “Buyers need to visualize themselves and their own stuff there — if the current configuration is too unique or clumsy, that visualization is severed, and buyers resist,” he explained.

A report from the National Association of Realtors noted that 83% of real estate agents found that staging a home made it easier for buyers to visualize the place as a future home. This illustrates the importance of presentation in shaping perception and securing the best possible deal.

Too Much Clutter

“Even if your house is technically clean, too much clutter makes a house appear smaller, more disorganized and more difficult for buyers to visualize putting their own items in the space,” Loguidice said.

While you may not see an issue with your current setup, potential buyers may not be impressed with it or may not be able to visualize how their belongings will fit the space. Common clutter-related issues include stuffed closets, too many furniture pieces in a room, collections spreading into every available surface and a garage filled with junk.

Even though appraisers may not ding you with a critical hit for clutter, buyer perception is what counts. Many buyers aren’t just buying a home; they’re buying an experience. You want to address the little things to create a more inviting and appealing atmosphere so that they fall in love with the home and offer the full price.

