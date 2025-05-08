I’m a Real Estate Expert: These Are the 4 Types of Homes That Buyers Want

As the housing market continues to evolve, so do buyer’s homebuying preferences, based on their lifestyles, shifting priorities and the impact of inflation.

GOBankingRates asked real estate experts what properties are in high demand. These are the types of homes that buyers want in 2025.

Single-Family Homes

“Single-family homes are still the gold standard for many buyers, especially families — you get more space, more privacy and usually a backyard,” said Elena Novak, lead real estate researcher and analyst at PropertyChecker.

Novak added that many buyers purchase single-family homes as a long-term investment to grow into the space and build equity.

“[Single family homes] also give you more freedom to customize, which is a big plus for people who want to make a house feel truly theirs,” she said.

Ranch Homes

Ranch-style homes, excluding split-level homes, are single-story homes with all rooms on one level. Some include attached garages and basements, depending on the geographical location.

Typically rectangular with open floor plans, ranch homes make indoor-outdoor living more accessible. There’s no need to climb up and down the stairs, which makes them convenient.

Susan Thayer, a Realtor and market trends committee member of the Denver Metro Association of Realtors, said she has several buyers at all times looking for ranch houses.

“Mostly empty nesters or people without kids at home desire this type of home configuration; it’s nice to have your kitchen, den, laundry and primary bedroom all on one level because you use those rooms most,” she explained.

Thayer said ranch-style homes are also popular with families with young children who appreciate “having all the bedrooms together and not having to carry loads of laundry and kids up and down the stairs.”

Condos

Condos appeal to homeowners who seek a low-maintenance lifestyle and shared amenities, such as swimming pools, without the upkeep.

“You’re not mowing lawns or worrying about the roof (most of that’s handled by the HOA), which makes them ideal for first-time buyers, retirees or anyone who wants to live in a city without the high cost of a detached home,” Novak said.

Townhouses

Townhouses are highly desirable because they offer more space than condos. Although they share a wall with a neighbor, they feature two to three stories and are generally more affordable than detached properties.

“[Townhouses] are great for buyers who want a bit of outdoor space or a garage but still want to be close to shops, schools and public transit,” Novak explained. “I see a lot of young couples and small families leaning toward townhouses as a first step into homeownership.”

