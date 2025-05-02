I’m a Real Estate Expert: These 5 Types of Homes Are Easiest To Sell

A new report by Fannie Mae found that home prices are set to increase by 4.1% in 2025 and 2.0% in 2026. This is a promising prediction for homeowners who have been waiting to sell, but it’s far from a guarantee that any and all homes will sell quickly or for top dollar. Some homes fly off the lot and get numerous offers, other homes sit around and see list price reductions.

What are homebuyers looking for? What sells easily and quickly? Fred Loguidice, a real estate expert and the founder of Sell My House Fast Co., discussed the five types of homes that are the easiest to sell in 2025.

Move-In Ready Single-Family Homes

There are buyers out there who are willing to put work into a home, particularly if it means getting a home for less money than list price, but generally, buyers want a home that is move-in ready.

“The buyers of 2025 are leaning toward houses that need less immediate attention,” Loguidice said. “Properly maintained, newly renovated and fixer-upper-free homes get more offers and sell quicker. This is particularly evident among millennials and first-timers, who command a significant portion of the consumer market.”

Homes With Energy-Efficient Features

Once seen as a luxury, if not an eccentricity, energy-efficient features have become a requirement for many homebuyers.

“Homes with energy-efficient appliances, solar panels and home automation-capable thermostats are in high demand.” Loguidice said. “The amenities not only save on utility bills but also appeal to environmentally conscious buyers. In fact, listings that highlight energy efficiency can sell faster and at a premium. A National Association of Home Builders study found that 90% of the buyers consider energy-efficient features a necessity or an advantage.”

Homes With Dedicated Home Office Spaces

Though remote work isn’t as common as it was during the peak of the pandemic, it’s still popular and buyers are attracted to homes with dedicated home office spaces.

“As remote work increased, a dedicated home office space has now become a must-have feature for the majority of homebuyers,” Loguidice said. “Houses that offer a quiet and sufficiently lit space for working are preferable in the current market. This feature has now moved from an optional feature to a requirement, and it contributes a significant percentage of purchases.​”

Homes With Modern Kitchens and Bathrooms

An old-fashioned or tired kitchen can be a real turnoff to buyers. They also want upgraded, modern bathrooms.

“Contemporary kitchens and bathrooms are still the number one selling points,” Loguidice said. “Quartz countertops, energy-star appliances and sleek fixtures can be a real home seller.”

Homes With Outdoor Living Spaces

Who doesn’t want a nice outdoor space that offers a literal breath of fresh air?

“Outdoor amenities such as decks, patios and landscaped backyards are popular, especially since the pandemic,” Loguidice said. “Buyers want houses that have warm and functional outdoor living areas for enjoyment and entertainment. Houses that have well-landscaped outdoor areas can be standouts in listings and attract more buyers.”

