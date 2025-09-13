I’m a Real Estate Expert: My Predictions for the Hottest Housing Markets in the Midwest for 2026

If you’re looking to invest in or buy a new home in an area poised for growth in 2026, you may want to set your sights on the Midwest.

With its mix of thriving industries, affordable housing, expanding amenities and growing populations, the middle of the country offers a wide range of opportunities for buyers and investors. Several metros are already attracting attention thanks to job growth, strong price-to-income ratios and large pipelines of new construction.

Metros With Diversified Employers

The metros most likely to appeal in 2026 are those with diversified employers, favorable housing affordability and steady housing development, according to Jacob Naig, real estate investor, agent and owner at We Buy Houses in Des Moines. These cities combine job stability with affordability, making them especially attractive to buyers priced out of coastal markets.

Examples include:

Des Moines, Iowa : Insurance, finance, data centers

: Insurance, finance, data centers Kansas City, Missouri : Logistics, advanced manufacturing

: Logistics, advanced manufacturing Columbus, Ohio : Semiconductors, tech-adjacent services

: Semiconductors, tech-adjacent services Madison, Wisconsin : Healthcare, university R&D

: Healthcare, university R&D Omaha, Nebraska : Finance, defense/tech

: Finance, defense/tech Grand Rapids, Michigan : Medical, design and light manufacturing

: Medical, design and light manufacturing Indianapolis: Biotech, logistics

Under the Radar Markets

Naig also pointed to “under the radar” markets such as smaller university towns and spillover suburbs where land is available for development. These areas often feature job incentives, shorter commutes and fresh housing stock.

Examples:

Ames, Iowa

Waukee-Grimes-Bondurant, Iowa

Cedar Rapids-Marion, Iowa

Council Bluffs/Carter Lake, Nebraska

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Cities Attracting Millennials and Gen Z

Young professionals and families like Gen Z and millennials are likely to be drawn to “inner ring suburbs with new townhomes and strong schools … in small, amenity-rich urban neighborhoods,” Naig said. These areas balance affordability with lifestyle appeal.

Examples:

East Village and Gray’s Landing, Iowa

Ankeny and Waukee, Wisconsin

Columbus, Ohio

Kansas City, Missouri

Areas With Long-Term Value

Markets with “long-term value” are those with strong job markets, modern housing and steady appreciation. These metros also have the benefit of diverse employers that provide resilience in economic downturns.

Examples:

Des Moines, Iowa (Norwalk, Waukee, Bondurant)

(Norwalk, Waukee, Bondurant) Omaha, Nebraska (Elkhorn, Papillion)

(Elkhorn, Papillion) Madison, Wisconsin (Fitchburg, Sun Prairie)

(Fitchburg, Sun Prairie) Columbus, Ohio (Hilliard, New Albany)

(Hilliard, New Albany) Grand Rapids, Michigan (Kentwood, Wyoming)

Best Mix of Affordability and Future Growth

For buyers who want both investment potential and livability, Naig recommended looking to metros with ongoing new construction, opportunities for duplex or house-hacking strategies and steady infill development.

Examples:

Des Moines, Iowa

Omaha, Nebraska

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Whether you’re an investor looking for long-term value or a homebuyer seeking affordability and lifestyle perks, the Midwest offers some of the hottest housing markets to watch in 2026. With steady job growth and expanding development, these metros could be prime opportunities for those ready to make a move.

