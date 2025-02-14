I’m a Real Estate Expert: 5 Reasons Now Is the Perfect Time To Buy Property in the Bahamas

The Bahamas real estate market is heating up, and some experts say 2025 could be your year to grab a piece of paradise. With construction activity up by $57 million in the first half of 2024 compared with the same period in 2023, as reported by The Nassau Guardian, and tourism numbers soaring, the timing for property investment looks promising.

Read More: Real Estate Agents Explain Why You Should Never Invest in These 7 Home Features

For You: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Read on for five reasons one real estate expert said now may be a good time to buy property in the Bahamas.

Also see 20 housing markets where homes will skyrocket in value before the end of 2025.

The Market Is Booming

If you’re thinking about international real estate, the numbers are compelling.

“The Bahamas is ranked third globally in recent assessments of prime residential property markets in the world, with a 15% year-over-year property price increase, making it highly attractive to international buyers seeking top amenities, branded residences and favorable investment conditions,” said Tim Rodland, founder and CEO of Rodland Real Estate.

Find Out: 25 Places To Buy a Home If You Want It To Gain Value

Tourists Can’t Get Enough

The islands saw record-breaking tourism in 2024, which bodes well for property investors, according to Rodland.

“The Bahamas also continues to be a top choice for both investors and tourists, with a record-breaking 11.22 million international visitors in 2024, compared to 9.65 million arrivals in 2023,” Rodland said.

Per Morningstar, this surge included a 16.2% jump in foreign air and sea arrivals year over year and a 54.7% jump since 2019 — a strong indicator of the market’s health.

The Tax Situation Is Sweet

Looking to keep more of your investment returns? The Bahamas might be your answer. The country offers what Rodland called a particularly appealing tax structure.

Rodland explained that this includes “no capital gains, dividend, corporate or inheritance taxes, making it especially appealing to buyers from high-tax regions like the U.S., U.K. and Canada.”

It’s Politically Rock-Solid

Unlike some tropical investment destinations, the Bahamas offers serious stability.

“The Bahamas has been a stable parliamentary democracy since gaining independence in 1973,” Rodland said. “The government also provides special economic zones with tax incentives to encourage investment in commercial properties and resorts, boosting economic growth and job creation.”

The Perks Go Beyond Property

Here’s a bonus that might surprise you: Buying property could be your ticket to residency.

“The Bahamas’ Permanent Residency Program is also appealing to investors, offering residency to those who invest at least $1 million or more,” Rodland explained.

Ultimately, while luxury properties can run high, don’t let that scare you off. “Whether you’re seeking a vacation home or an investment opportunity, the diverse market makes it possible for many to find their ideal property in this tropical paradise,” Rodland said.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Real Estate Expert: 5 Reasons Now Is the Perfect Time To Buy Property in the Bahamas

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.