I’m a Real Estate Agent: Here’s Why You Should Wait Until 2026 To Sell Your House

According to a recent report from Realtor.com, the best time to buy a home is the week of Oct. 12-18, as it presents a rare opportunity with a unique combination of higher inventory, lower prices and less competition on the market.

The report noted that October tends to bring a period of price cuts on home prices, with around 5.5% price reductions and 15.7% more listings, providing buyers with more options. With 30.6% less competition and potential savings of $15,000, you don’t want to miss out on that week if you’re looking to buy a home.

However, if you want to sell your home for the maximum price, then you may want to hold out until next year to list it.

GOBankingRates spoke with real estate agents on why you should consider waiting until 2026 to sell your house, based on changing housing market trends, current interest rates and other factors.

Your Mortgage Rate Will Be Higher If You Sell Now

Andrew Fortune, a realtor and brokerage owner at Great Colorado Homes, noted that the lock-in effect is keeping most homeowners trapped. He added, “A homeowner with a $400,000 mortgage would pay an extra $200 monthly moving from 3% to 6.5%. That’s $2,400 yearly in extra interest.”

Since most people can’t accept this math, they end up staying in their current home, since this is the logical choice. By staying in your home and waiting until 2026 to sell, the rates could come down, and you wouldn’t have to worry about accepting a new, much higher rate on your next mortgage.

The most recently available data found that over 80% of homeowners are locked in at a rate below 6%. Fortune noted that at his brokerage in Colorado Springs, many of his clients are stuck with pandemic-era rates around 3%. He elaborated, “Current mortgage rates hover between 6.5% and 7%, and experts don’t expect them to drop below 6% until late 2025 or 2026.”

As a licensed agent, real estate investor and owner of We Buy Houses in Des Moines, Jacob Naig also stressed that rates are high relative to the low season of 2020-2021.

“Eventually, once rates precipitate downward, affordability increases and buyer demand grows, which directly raises home values,” Naig said.

There Will Be More Buyers Competing

Naig believes that selling when rates drop could help you earn an extra 5%-10% on the final sale price, based on the increased number of buyers who can qualify for a loan. More buyers competing for houses on the market could bring back bidding wars, allowing you to have options. When you have options, you may not have to make certain concessions and you can dictate the process.

Your Home May Increase in Value

“By waiting until 2026, you’ll hit the sweet spot when rates drop enough to motivate move-up buyers, but before inventory gets completely flooded,” noted Fortune. “Housing experts predict moderate price growth of 2%-3% annually through 2026-2029, meaning you won’t miss significant appreciation by waiting.”

With more buyers being able to qualify for a mortgage and higher demand, your home price could go up and leave you with a better return on your investment by simply waiting a few months.

The Market Could Be More Balanced

Naig said new construction and investor activity will slowly bring the market into balance. Retail investors purchased approximately 52,000 homes in the second quarter of 2025, marking the lowest level for that period since 2020 and representing a 6% decrease overall, according to Redfin data. With the biggest drop since the last quarter of 2023, the Redfin report noted that investors are limiting purchases likely because of higher borrowing costs, increased housing prices and overall economic uncertainty. Another report from TD Economics shared that new housing builds were up 5.2% monthly for July.

Naig noted that as a result of this, by 2026, the equilibrium between buyers and sellers will feel a little more sane. Sellers are likely to benefit as competition between buyers returns, particularly for homes that have been well-renovated or thoughtfully staged.

You Have Time To Upgrade Your Home

“Cycles ebb and flow, but the psychology of buyers is just as important to follow as economics,” remarked Naig. He pointed out that the extra time allows homeowners to invest in strategic improvements, such as a flooring overhaul, a roof refresh or updated tiling. He believes that these aren’t just cosmetic updates, as they have the potential to form a stronger bond with buyers looking for a place that’s move-in ready.

He added, “By waiting until 2026, homeowners could time renovations with market resurgence and effectively get twice the value for each renovation dollar.”

You can command a higher premium by taking the time to invest in your home right now to improve its condition based on local market trends. Updating an older roof or changing the kitchen layout can help your home appear as a finished product that doesn’t require additional investments, enticing additional buyers.

