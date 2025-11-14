I’m a Real Estate Agent: Here Are 5 Renovations Buyers Want the Most in 2026

Looking forward to 2026, buyers are seeking home renovations that are not only functional and beautiful but also enhance wellness and the overall quality of life, according to Nancy Batchelor, vice president at Compass Real Estate in South Florida — and they’re willing to pay a premium price for these comforts.

GOBankingRates tapped the insights of two Compass real estate experts to identify renovations buyers want the most in 2026.

Check Out: Real Estate Agents Explain Why You Should Never Invest In These 7 Home Features

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Can Renovations Get You a Better Offer?

Beyond turnkey properties showcasing beautiful materials, fixtures and finishes, in 2026, there is a “clear movement toward renovations that enhance wellness, functionality and the quality of life; buyers want homes that support how they live and recharge, although specifics depend on price point,” said Batchelor.

Many homebuyers are willing to pay a premium for the features they love, so if you’re a seller with a renovation budget, it can be well worth the investment to renovate.

Here’s a real-world example: Chicago real estate broker Olivia Stohle, of Compass, said recently a client fell in love with a renovated duplex in Chicago’s Gold Coast that looked like it was “straight out of a Restoration Hardware (RH) catalog.”

She continued, “Three-inch quartz counters, updated bathrooms — the works; they offered $170,000 over asking, all cash, and still didn’t get it — which shows just how competitive beautifully updated homes have become; even the strongest buyers are chasing them.”

These are the renovations on the horizon, according to real estate experts.

Learn More: 3 Best States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According To Experts

Functionality and Beauty Align

Function comes first, especially for buyers with kids or those planning to grow a family; however, aesthetics are not far behind, according to Stohle.

“A home with a practical layout, fenced backyard or basement playroom will always win out, but only if it’s paired with finishes that feel fresh and well-maintained; homes that combine the two — great bones and great design — always spark the fiercest competition.”

Full-Service Kitchens

Buyers will be looking for fully equipped, well-appointed dream kitchens to prepare meals and host guests in style.

“Full-service kitchens remain a top priority, with buyers looking for show kitchens for entertaining that have chef-caliber appliances, big prep areas, and in luxury homes, a separate prep kitchen,” said Batchelor.

These prep kitchens can also be butler’s pantries that complement main kitchens, featuring long tables for slicing, dicing and chopping vegetables, dairy and meats, with ample space for small appliances like air fryers and dishwashers — and a sink to keep the dirty dishes out of sight when entertaining.

“[In the kitchen], there’s a strong emphasis on both functionality and beauty with natural stone countertops, hidden pantries and refrigerators are all in demand.”

In terms of colors being used in kitchen spaces, colorful kitchens featuring blue and navy cabinets with white countertops are “on their way out,” and white kitchens with warm wood tones and black hardware for balance are “in,” said Stohle.

“Buyers want timeless, neutral designs that won’t feel dated in a few years.”

Spa-Inspired Bathrooms

As bathrooms introduce more wellness features, the kitchen is no longer the most important room in the home. Bathrooms are becoming just as important to buyers as kitchens, Stohle said.

Some features buyers love include “spa-like primary baths, updated white tiles, dual-vanity sinks, freestanding tubs and a rain shower head in their shower.”

She added, “Because full bathroom renovations can cost between $10,000 and $15,000, an updated one can easily tip the scales when buyers are choosing between properties.”

Finished Garages

“Finished garages are being reimagined as flexible extensions of the home rather than utilitarian spaces,” said Batchelor. “With increasing prices and limited [inventory] in South Florida and across the country, buyers — especially first-time homeowners — are seeking to make the most with the space available, so flexible spaces are in high demand.”

According to Batchelor, we’ll see more garage conversions outfitted with everything from home offices to home gyms, kids’ playrooms and nannies’ quarters.

Designated Spaces for Work and Play

Next year, agents predict the end of rooms that serve multiple functions and more designated areas for various activities.

“Multifunctionality is fading — buyers now want dedicated spaces for everything,” said Stohle.

“Couples working from home are looking for true offices (not a desk shoved in the corner of the living room), and families with kids prioritize finished basements for playrooms. […] People want homes that fit their routines, not ones they have to adapt around.”

Cold Plunges and Saunas

Once reserved for high-end estates, spa-inspired amenities are a big request as more buyers recognize their health and recovery benefits, said Batchelor.

“We are seeing more buyers request saunas and cold plunges as part of a broader shift toward wellness-focused living.”

The good news? These features don’t require a full home renovation, said Batchelor. “With today’s offerings, they can be added as a standalone feature outside the home — [for example,] in the backyard.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Real Estate Agent: Here Are 5 Renovations Buyers Want the Most in 2026

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.