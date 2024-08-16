I’m a Real Estate Agent: Don’t Let These 5 Problems Stop You from Buying

You’ve worked hard and saved money wisely, now it’s time to buy a new home. Whether you’re looking to purchase your first home or upsize, you have a clear vision for your new place from internal layout to yard size.

However, it’s important not to let your perfect vision get in the way of a house that could be perfectly great for you. While there are certain signs that you should run, not walk, away from a prospective purchase — like major structural issues or poorly repaired amenities — many real estate agents and experts say that it’s important not to sweat the small stuff.

To help you figure out which aspects of a house shouldn’t prevent you from making it your future home, GOBankingRates talked to Haley Bartlett, a realtor in the Denver and Northern Colorado areas known as “Your Aussie Agent.” We also chatted with Yancy Forsythe, a licensed real estate agent and the owner of Missouri Valley Homes.

Here are some real estate expert’s opinions on real estate market pitfalls to avoid.

Paint Colors and Wallpaper

If finding a neon pink accent wall in the kitchen makes you see red or feel blue, there’s no need to worry in the long term. With a few (or maybe more than a few) coats of fresh paint, you can restore the wall to a more tasteful neutral color.

Don’t let unorthodox paint colors or wallpaper patterns stop you from purchasing a house that otherwise meets all your needs.

Bartlett reminds buyers that paint and wallpaper are style choices and easily be changed to suit their mood.

Forsythe encourages prospective homebuyers to show some imagination when they tour a space.

“With the right approach, buyers realize the potential of the space and see it as an opportunity to personalize their new home to their tastes with a weekend’s worth of work oftentimes,” she said.

Clutter

Many prospective buyers start imagining themselves lounging in the den or entertaining guests in the dining room as soon as they walk into a house showing.

But seeing newspapers and magazines stacked on the tables and toys on the floor makes it hard to fully picture the house as their own.

While clutter can be a visual annoyance, it’s not a dealbreaker. Especially when that broken coffee maker and a pile of clothes will be out of the house before moving day.

“It can be really hard to overlook clutter when buying a home,” said Bartlett. “It makes it hard to imagine your things in there.

“But if it is the right floorplan, the right location and within your budget, remember that clutter will be removed before you move in.”

Unappealing Carpet

Setting foot on a carpet with an unfortunate color or unappealing texture may feel like stepping into a home-buying trap. Fortunately, removing carpeting that offends the eye is easier than it seems.

“In many cases, professional cleaning or replacing carpeting with cost-effective laminate flooring can significantly improve the look and feel of a home,” said Forsythe. “Buyers should focus on the potential of the space rather than being deterred by temporary issues like carpeting.”

Wood Paneling

While wood paneling may evoke fond memories of being in your parents’ or grandparents’ house, many homebuyers prefer a more modern look.

Forsythe acknowledges that wood paneling, particularly in darker tones, may seem like a huge flaw. The good news is that it can be updated by painting over it or replacing it with drywall.

“With the right updates, wood paneling can become a unique feature rather than a deterrent,” she said.

Landscaping and Yard Issues

For people who have black thumbs, the prospect of inheriting a large garden or property with landscaping needs from previous owners isn’t appealing.

Bartlett has even seen clients scared off by the amount of gardening they think they have to do to upkeep a property.

“Remember, landscaping can be easily changed. You can take plants out, cover garden beds and replace grass with lower maintenance products,” she said.

Conversely, some buyers find a smaller yard space a turnoff. With builders often making lots smaller, people searching for a new home may have to compromise on their dream of setting up an at-home playground or feeding their family from a backyard garden.

Bartlett encourages those clients to look at nearby parks, green spaces and playgrounds as potential extensions of their yards.

Even if the grass isn’t always greener, there are still benefits to having a smaller yard. Your water bills could be smaller, and you’ll save money on landscaping.

Forsythe advises prospective homebuyers to look at these issues as a chance to flex their creativity.

She said, “By reframing these common concerns as opportunities for improvement and personalization, buyers can approach their home search with confidence and optimism.”

