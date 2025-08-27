I’m a Real Estate Agent: 6 Kitchen Details That Will Turn Homebuyers Away

When potential buyers tour a home, first impressions matter, and the kitchen usually takes center stage. Since it’s more than just a space for cooking, buyers tend to scrutinize the kitchen more closely than almost any other. A kitchen that feels outdated, cramped or poorly maintained can instantly lower a home’s perceived value, even if the rest of the house is in perfect shape.

Check Out: 5 Types of Homes Expected To Plummet in Value by the End of 2025

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

GOBankingRates spoke to Jacob Naig, real estate agent and founder of We Buy Houses in Des Moines, who shared six kitchen details that turn homebuyers away and what it costs to fix them.

Outdated or Mismatched Countertops

Countertops are often the first thing buyers notice when they step into a kitchen. They’re the visual centerpiece of the room, and when they look old, scuffed or mismatched, potential buyers will assume the entire home hasn’t been properly maintained.

“The laminate from that era had burn marks and was made with different material, which disrupts the flow and reads as potentially more problems in the house that have been deferred,” said Naig. “Basic laminate replacements usually run $40-$60 per square foot, while mid-level quartz can cost $70-$110 per square foot.”

Upgrading countertops is one of the most effective ways to refresh a kitchen. Even a modest change can dramatically improve buyer perception.

Discover More: Real Estate Agents Explain Why You Should Never Invest In These 7 Home Features

Poor Lighting or Single Light Source

Lighting is one of the most overlooked features in a kitchen, yet it has a huge impact on how buyers feel when they walk in. A kitchen lit by a single light source can come across as shadowy and uninviting.

“With only one dim ceiling fixture to light the way, large kitchens can feel small and uninviting. Lighting shows care, so if this area is deficient of that, you may not be getting top dollar for your home,” Naig said.

Lighting upgrades don’t have to be complicated or expensive. Simple fixes like under-cabinet LED strips, which cost around $150-$250, can make a huge difference. Recessed can lights in a mid-sized kitchen usually run between $800 and $1,200 and can completely transform the space.

Old or Inconsistent Cabinetry

Cabinets take up a large portion of visual space in the kitchen, which means buyers notice them right away. Even if everything in the home is worn out, worn cabinetry makes the space look dated and neglected.

“Peeling laminate fronts, shoddily painted cabinets and patch jobs indicate a cheap fix over move-in ready,” noted Naig. “Professionally painting and rehanging cabinets will run you $3,000-$5,000. A full mid-range kitchen cabinet replacement can cost from $8,000 to $15,000 depending on the size of your kitchen.”

Updating cabinetry doesn’t always require a full replacement. A professional paint job and new hardware can give cabinets a modern, clean look without breaking the bank.

Worn or Dated Flooring

The kitchen floor sees some of the heaviest traffic in a home, which means it’s also one of the first areas to show signs of wear. Buyers notice scuffed vinyl, cracked tiles or hardwood that’s been dulled by years of spills and foot traffic.

“Environmental elements in kitchens get a good deal of use and tear, as well as scuffed-up vinyl, or even worse, split tile, which is an instant aesthetic turnoff,” said Naig. “Luxurious vinyl plank (LVP) applicable for kitchens begins at $3-$5 per square foot, while ceramic tile runs $6-$10.”

Poor Layout or Inefficient Storage

A beautiful kitchen won’t win buyers over if it doesn’t function well. Layout and storage are just as important as countertops or finishes, and when these elements fall short, it can be a deal-breaker.

“If the drawers bang into each other every time someone opens them or there’s no good flow from stove to sink to fridge, that lovely kitchen won’t be so charming,” Naig said.

The cost of fixing these details varies widely. “Minor reconfigurations, like relocating an appliance or adding a pantry cabinet, will cost $2,000-$5,000. The full layout redesign can cost $15,000-plus.”

Over-Themed or Too-Personalized Designs

While homeowners often want their kitchen to reflect their personality, going too far with themes or bold design choices can turn buyers away when it’s time to sell.

“A bold-colored kitchen that’s painted from the floor to the ceiling or one with themed finishes, like Tuscan murals and neon accents, leaves little room for buyer imagination. They’re thinking about how expensive and inconvenient it’ll be to have to neutralize this,” he said. “Decent repainting costs $400-$800 for a kitchen.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Real Estate Agent: 6 Kitchen Details That Will Turn Homebuyers Away

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.