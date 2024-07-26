I’m a Real Estate Agent: 5 Cities Where I Would Buy a House if Trump Were Re-Elected

Affordable housing and the cost of living in general is a hot-button issue in this year’s presidential election as single-family home prices, per Reuters, have increased 6.3% since last April.

Rising home prices will be an issue on voters’ minds as President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump hit the campaign trail, particularly in the battleground states of Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. In 2016, Trump won all of these states except Nevada.

“When deciding where to buy a home, understanding the potential economic landscapes shaped by presidential policies is crucial,” said Neha Gharpande, a real estate agent with Elite Properties in New York. “If Trump is re-elected, cities in low-tax, pro-business states like Texas and Florida will thrive.”

Ghapande has closely analyzed the potential impacts of Trump’s re-election on the housing markets based on his campaign policies and projected economic influences.

Here are 10 cities where Gharpande said she would buy a house if Trump were re-elected.

Austin, Dallas or Houston

Texas residents already benefit from not having a state income tax and living in a pro-business environment, which aligns with Trump’s economic policies of low taxes and deregulation.

“Expect continued corporate relocations to Texas, which boost job growth and housing demand,” Gharpande said. “Companies like Tesla and Oracle have already moved to Austin, signaling a strong economic future.”

Gharpande also predicted continued growth in Austin’s technology sector, an expansion in Dallas‘ financial industry, and stabilization in Houston‘s energy sector under Trump’s fossil fuels-friendly policies.

“These factors will drive property values up, making Texas a prime investment destination,” Gharpande said.

Miami, Tampa or Orlando

Like Texas, Florida’s favorable tax policies, including no state income tax, are in sync with Trump’s economic policies.

According to Gharpande, increased migration from higher-tax states will boost housing markets, making Florida attractive to retirees and remote workers.

“Miami‘s international business connections, Tampa‘s expanding tech and health care sectors, and Orlando‘s rebounding tourism industry will all drive housing demand,” Gharpande said. “This makes Florida an excellent choice for home buyers seeking strong market growth.”

Phoenix and Scottsdale

Arizona could benefit from Trump’s focus on border security and economic development.

Gharpande said Arizona’s booming technology industry, influx of business and lower cost of living compared to coastal states will drive up the state’s housing demand overall and attract more companies and residents.

“Phoenix will see a surge in tech startups, while Scottsdale will attract retirees and professionals seeking luxury living,” Gharpande said. “The overall economic growth will positively impact property values.

Nashville

Tennessee’s low taxes, central location to southern and midwestern states, and vibrant cultural scene make it attractive under Trump’s business-centric policies. In addition, the city will continue to grow as a major cultural and economic hub, with significant investments in Nashville’s music, healthcare, and education sectors, Gharpande said.

“The city’s affordability and dynamic job market will attract young professionals and families, driving up the demand for housing,” Gharpande said. “This positions Nashville as a key city for real estate investment.”

Las Vegas

Trump’s tax policies and support for Las Vegas‘ tourism industry make Nevada a strong contender, Gharpande said.

She predicted the city’s economy would recover and expand with increased investments in tourism, entertainment, and real estate.

“Housing demand will be spurred by new business ventures and an influx of workers in the entertainment and hospitality industries,” Gharpande said. “This makes Las Vegas a valuable market for real estate investment.”

