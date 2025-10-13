I’m a Real Estate Agent: 4 Kitchen Details That Will Attract Homebuyers

The open house is like a high-stakes job interview. Just as candidates impress potential employers with their qualifications and skills, sellers must capture buyers’ attention with standout features that make the home feel like the right fit.

Homebuyers prefer turnkey properties, especially when it comes to the “heart of the home.” But that doesn’t mean you have to gut your entire kitchen and spend thousands of dollars to make the sale.

An experienced local real estate agent can advise sellers about the best kitchen upgrades to make to get a better offer for their listed home. GoBankingRates spoke to Fred Loguidice, real estate expert and founder of Sell My House Fast DFW, about the top kitchen details that will attract homebuyers.

Kitchen Cabinetry

Loguidice explained that the kitchen sells the house. “When a potential buyer visits, they make a beeline for the kitchen and it’s right here that they decide whether or not they can imagine themselves living in the house; even if you have the nicest bedrooms and a huge backyard, an old kitchen can be a deal-breaker,” he said.

Cabinets take up a lot of real estate in your kitchen. But if your old cabinets are worn, that doesn’t mean you have to invest in brand new kitchen cabinets, which can be expensive.

“In most cases, a fresh coat of paint and new hardware can completely transform a kitchen,” Loguidice said. He suggested using paint colors such as soft grays, whites or even navy blue to create a space that feels custom and modern.

New Cabinet Hardware

Whether you’re repainting or replacing your kitchen cabinets, don’t forget to update your outdated cabinet pulls and knobs with new hardware.

Loguidice said that most homebuyers are drawn to a clean, minimalist look these days and recommends sellers to swap out ornate, old-fashioned hardware for a modern, streamlined style.

Modern Countertops

Nothing dates a kitchen more than old laminate or worn tile countertops and updating your countertops is the single most impactful improvement you can make, Loguidice said.

“Homebuyers today want solid, low-maintenance materials like quartz or granite; not only are these choices aesthetically pleasing, but they also connote quality and headache-free days ahead,” he added.

Layered Lighting

Many sellers overlook lighting when updating a kitchen. Lighting is a low-cost upgrade that can be a “revelation,” highlighting your other upgrades and making the room more inviting, Loguidice explained.

“A kitchen with grimy, yellowish lighting feels dark and old, no matter how new the appliances. Updating the lighting with a mix of recessed lights for the ceiling, under-cabinet lighting for task areas, and a statement pendant light over an island or dining space makes a kitchen feel bright, airy, and designer-quality,” he added.

