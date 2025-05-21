I’m a Real Estate Agent: 4 Desirable Suburbs Where a $400K Retiree Budget Goes the Furthest

As fears of a recession continue to hover and Americans watch their retirement accounts dwindle due to market volatility, finding an affordable place to land as a retiree is vital.

With the national average sale price of a home going for $503,800, per the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, it’s not easy finding a charming neighborhood with your must-have conveniences without breaking the bank. But if you know where to look, you can find deals with a budget of $400,000 or less.

Trending Now: 12 Surprisingly Affordable Cities With Great Weather for Retirees

Explore More: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

“I’ve been a real estate broker for almost 18 years, and if there’s one thing I know for sure, it’s that the best buys aren’t always in the flashiest zip codes,” said Yawar Charlie, director of estates at Christie’s International Real Estate of Southern California.

According to Charlie, there are plenty of hidden gems in under-the-radar towns where your dollar stretches further without compromising on quality of life. Here are four suburbs to consider.

Ocala, Florida

Median home price: $303,575, per Southern Living

Ocala is 58% cheaper per square foot than Naples-Marco Island. With its year-round beautiful weather, endless activities and tax breaks, Florida is a retirement haven. While some cities like Miami and Palm Beach are pricey, retirees can still soak up the sun and enjoy the state in Ocala.

“Ocala is where Southern charm meets serious value,” Charlie explained. “You’re not just getting square footage — you’re getting a lifestyle.”

Plus, according to the realtor there’s a construction boom right now so buyers have options like ranch-style homes to modern builds.

For You: 7 Up-and-Coming Florida Neighborhoods That Retirees Can Afford Now

Fairport, New York

Median home price sold: $395,000 per Realtor

Located just outside Rochester, Fairport is Upstate’s hidden gem and is having a big moment.

“There are strong schools, a charming Main Street, and a real sense of community that make it an investor’s dream,” Charlie said. “It’s got that perfect mix of Americana and affordability, with the Erie Canal running right through the heart of town.

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Median home price: $271,960 per CBS News

With its vibrant culture, lively community, a plethora of breweries and affordable cost of living, Grand Rapids, Michigan is becoming a hot spot.

“Grand Rapids proves you don’t need coastal cash to live well,” Charlie stated. “With a thriving arts scene and historic architecture, this city delivers lifestyle and long-term value.”

Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania

Median home sale price: 374,150 per Zillow

With its grade A schools, exuberant nightlife and eclectic mix of trendy restaurants and coffee shops, Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania is becoming a top-contender for families and retirees. Conveniently located just 15 minutes from Pittsburgh, Mount Lebanon delivers an alluring atmosphere and affordability.

“This town gives you top schools, leafy streets and architectural diversity — all within budget,” Charlie stated. “It’s known for its stately older homes, walkable business districts and cultural events that give it a big-city feel with a small-town heart.”

While it’s been a bumpy economy the last few years, there are ways to live comfortably in a great suburb without blowing your budget.

“The truth is, you don’t need a million-dollar budget to make a smart move–you just need to know where the opportunities are hiding,” Charlie said.

More From GOBankingRates

Sources

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Real Estate Agent: 4 Desirable Suburbs Where a $400K Retiree Budget Goes the Furthest

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.