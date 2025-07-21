I’m a Real Estate Agent: 4 Up and Coming Neighborhoods in Florida for Retirees

Despite rising competition from other states, Florida is still the top dog when it comes to attracting retirees.

The Sunshine State ranked first in the nation with a net migration of 44,405 retirees in 2023, according to a SmartAsset analysis of the most recent Census Bureau data. That was more than double the number for second-ranked North Carolina at 20,369.

Trending Now: I’m a Florida Real Estate Agent — 2 Reasons My Retired Clients Are Leaving the State

Find Out: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Because Florida has long been a popular retirement destination, it’s becoming harder to find any areas of the state that qualify as “up and coming.” But some neighborhoods fit the bill.

Here’s a look at four up-and-coming neighborhoods in Florida for retirees, according to real estate experts.

Grand Harbor

This community, located on the Vero Beach mainland, was chosen by Laura Adams, MBA, a senior real estate analyst with AceableAgent. Retirees here can opt to join a private club that offers golf, tennis, pickleball, bocce, a fitness center with exercise classes, multiple restaurants, and a beach club on Vero’s barrier island.

Grand Harbor is also less than three miles from the Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and various other medical services.

“Homes are primarily single-family and built in a Mediterranean style, but the community is expanding with new phases,” Adams told GOBankingRates.

Read Next: Savings Needed To Be Rich in America’s Most Popular Retirement Destinations

Parrish

This community located about halfway between Sarasota and Tampa still flies under the radar in terms of Florida retirement destinations, but that might not be the case much longer.

Parrish offers a combination of “rural charm and easy access to modern conveniences,” according to a blog from Florida For Boomers. This makes it an attractive choice for retirees.

Another bonus: Home prices are more affordable here than in some of the bigger markets.

Sea Oaks

This is another Vero Beach community cited by Adams as an up-and-coming destination for retirees. She calls it a “charming” member-owned community that stretches from the Atlantic Ocean to the Indian River.

“It has an exceptional tennis program, fitness room, full-service beach club and river marina,” Adams said. “While club membership is mandatory, there’s a range of housing from small condominiums to single-family homes.”

Wellen Park

Located on Florida’s west coast in the Venice area, Wellen Park is a master-planned community that offers a variety of shops, restaurants and amenities, according to Florida for Boomers.

Demand is on the rise as Wellen Park continues to grow. It spans roughly 11,000 acres and will feature about 22,000 homes when everything is completed a few years from now.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Real Estate Agent: 4 Up and Coming Neighborhoods in Florida for Retirees

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.