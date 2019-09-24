I'm Ready To Profit From Cannabis Stocks. Are You?

There's no doubt about it, hemp and marijuana (both medical and legalized) have arrived.

Well, not entirely. While Canada legalized recreational marijuana last October, we still have a way to go in the United States. The numbers are on the rise, but recreational marijuana is legal in only 10 states, while medical marijuana is legal in 33 states.

And therein lies the promise.

---Recommended Link--- SECRET: Add $8,760 Extra to Any Retirement Account Finally revealed! This "long lost" secret turns a quick 3-minute phone call into the opportunity to collect $8,760 checks. Every payment is backed by the full authority of the U.S. Government... and over $1.75 billion will be delivered to income-seeking Americans. But your action is required TODAY while the enrollment window is open. You must click here right now to get started.

What these numbers tell us is that an already blossoming industry still has the potential to expand into most of the country.

​And because this growth will meet a ready market, and because it starts from nearly ground-floor levels, the opportunities are massive.

The tide is, indeed, turning. In April, Bank of America Merrill Lynch initiated coverage of the cannabis sector with a 62-page report entitled "A cannabis world…and more people are living in it." The report's authors referred to it as a global $166 billion industry that's "emerging from the shadows."

Spearheading that emergence is the rise of cannabis-based therapies to address a variety of maladies, including the opioid epidemic.

It's quite likely the prohibition in the United States will continue to ease one way or another over the next few years, either via more states making a variety of uses legal, or even at the federal level.

And if that were to materialize, the sky is the limit. Some industry analysts believe this fledgling industry can turn into a $500 billion a year behemoth, putting it on par with the global hotel industry. Wall Street and industry insiders agree that the opportunities are tremendous.

Because our neighbor to the north is still the biggest game in town, though, that's where most of the action is. And for a number of mega-cap companies, the strategy has been to partner up with or take a stake in a Canada-based pot company.

Molson Coors (NYSE: TAP), for instance, last October formed a joint venture with Canada-based Hexo Corp. (AMEX: HEXO), called Truss, to create a portfolio of cannabis-infused beverages. Coors has a 57.5% controlling interest in the joint venture.

Late last year, Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis (NYSE: NVS) signed a global agreement with Canada's Tilray (NYSE: TLRY) to market the latter's medical cannabis products.

Indianapolis-based real estate investment trust Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) in February entered into an agreement with Green Growth Brands (OTC: GGBXF) to sell branded CBD-infused products in retail stores in malls owned and operated by Simon Group.

You get the idea. A large player makes sure it has created some leverage to this massive trend -- via a country where nation-wide legalization is already in place. And the smaller player gets access to funding, access to the larger partner's resources, and the easy access to the new markets once they open wide, as well as often-needed publicity.

Action To Take

The big boys are testing the waters up north and there's no reason you and I couldn't or shouldn't opt for a similar strategy of taking small positions in a few promising pot-focused companies.

But rather than simply buying these stocks and hoping for the best, I've found a better way...

It's a "turbo" trading method that had the power to churn out gains of:

• 1,400% on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in 2 days

• 850% on Amyris in a week

• 838% on AbbVie in 3 days

• 700% on Neptune Wellness in 2 weeks

• 380% on Tilray in 3 days

• 309% on Constellation Brands in 6 days

Now here's where it gets really interesting...

On September 24 at 1 p.m., I'm going to sit down for a one-on-one interview and pull back the curtain on this system.

I've never revealed this to the public before, so spots are almost gone for this event. But if you act fast, you may be able to guarantee your spot now.

Related Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.