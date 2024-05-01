I'm More Excited About This Fintech Stock Than Ever Before -- Here's Why

PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) recently reported first-quarter earnings that surpassed analyst expectations and increased its full-year guidance. In this video, I'll discuss the numbers that made me extremely happy, and why I'm a buyer of this fintech leader at these levels.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of April 30, 2024. The video was published on April 30, 2024.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for two decades, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has more than tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now… and PayPal made the list -- but there are 9 other stocks you may be overlooking.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 30, 2024

Matt Frankel has positions in PayPal. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends PayPal. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short June 2024 $67.50 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.