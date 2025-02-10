I’m a Money Expert: 4 Reasons You Should Stock Up on $50 Bills for the Winter

Winter preparation often focuses on stocking up on essentials like food, warm clothing and emergency supplies. But cash, particularly in the right denominations, can be just as important.

Find Out: How Much Money Do Americans Have in Their Bank Accounts in 2025?

Try This: 5 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

“Whether you want to avoid depending on a credit card or you want to be prepared if electronic payment options aren’t working, $50 [bills] are good to have on hand,” said Melanie Musson, a finance expert with InsuranceProviders.com.

Here’s why stocking up $50 bills is a smart move. Also, find out why you might want to have some $100 bills on hand.

Ideal for Mid-Sized Purchases

Fifty-dollar bills are the perfect size for covering certain regular, mid-sized expenses without the bulk of smaller denominations. The average weekly spend for groceries in 2024 was $165, for example, according to Statista, so shoppers would only need three fifties plus a bit extra to cover that. And, unlike $100 bills, fifties aren’t too likely to draw unnecessary attention or suspicion from cashiers, which can slow down your transaction as they verify the bill is real.

Musson also highlighted their practicality for routine payments.

“You can pay the babysitter with a $50,” she said. “You can cover your kids’ sports activities with a $50 each week.”

Read Next: I’m a Financial Advisor: 10 Most Awesome Things You Can Do for Your Finances in 2025

Helpful in Emergencies

Winter storms in some areas can lead to power outages that knock out electronic payment systems. For people stuck and needing emergency supplies, fuel or last-minute repairs, a $50 bill could be the solution to get through most situations.

In crisis situations, every second counts, and fumbling with a handful of smaller bills or being stuck with $100 bills that stores won’t break will only add stress.

Easy To Store and Carry

One of the key benefits of $50 bills is how easy they are to manage, letting people carry a meaningful amount of cash without weighing down their wallets. Just ten $50 bills is $500 — a solid cushion for emergencies or even significant purchases — in a compact, easily stashed stack.

Versatile for All Seasons

While $50 bills are particularly useful in winter, their benefits extend year-round. They’re great for splitting bills, covering parking fees or handling unexpected expenses. And if you’re saving for a rainy — or snowy — day, they’re easy to keep track of and store securely.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Money Expert: 4 Reasons You Should Stock Up on $50 Bills for the Winter

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.