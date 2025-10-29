I’m a Millionaire Who Shops at Costco: Here’s What I Always Buy

It’s easy to imagine that millionaires tend to spend on all the luxury items their income can afford. It might even make sense that they would pay other people to do the shopping for them. In reality, this couldn’t be further from the truth. Wealthy people love a good deal as much as the rest of us, and they shop smarter by shopping at Costco.

GOBankingRates reached out to two millionaires to find out what they buy at Costco and why they shop there: Fawn Bowe, a skincare enthusiast and the self-made millionaire behind Skincare Stacy and biöm, and Joseph Harisson, the CEO of IT Companies Network and a seasoned IT expert with a diverse background in technology.

Keep reading to see what sorts of items keep these millionaires coming back to Costco time after time.

Grass Fed Sirloin by Cuisine Solutions

Bowe said of her favorite items at Costco, the first is the grass-fed sirloin by Cuisine Solutions. She likes it “because it’s high in protein, low on calories and cooks in my air fryer in just 6 minutes at 400F.”

Each box lasts her 4 to 5 meals and costs about $30. “I often like to heat up some steak and throw it in a bowl with the Kale Salad Mix from Costco for an easy and nutritious meal,” she said.

Grilled Chicken Strips by Soules

These chicken strips are perfect for throwing in some pasta or making a quick quesadilla, Bowe said. “I use the Siesta Almond Flour Tortillas… heat up my chicken, add some shredded cheese and then sear the tortilla with everything in it until golden brown.” Each bag of chicken strips lasts for about four meals, she explained. A 32-ounce bag will cost you just $13.61.

Kirkland Greek Yogurt

Bowe said she never leaves Costco without a tub or two of the Kirkland brand Greek yogurt. “I like adding two servings to a bowl and mixing in a scoop of protein powder for an easy breakfast that keeps me full for hours,” she said. You can buy a 48-ounce tub yourself for just $8.70.

Kirkland Chicken Breast Filets

“From the frozen section, the Kirkland brand chicken breast filets are amazing to make a nice dinner in a pinch,” Bowe shared. You can get a 3-pound bag of these for $15.88.

For “the easiest chicken parmesan dupe you’ve ever made,” Bowe throws these filets in her air fryer at 370 degrees for 17 minutes and then tops them with some Rao’s pasta sauce and mozzarella, which she also purchases at Costco.

Produce

Joseph Harisson buys a lot of his food at Costco, including produce. He said, “Costco’s produce is fresh and high-quality, and it is often cheaper than produce at other stores.”

Meat

Like Bowe, Harisson also finds Costco’s meat to be high-quality and affordable. He likes “to buy bulk packages of chicken and ground beef, as they are convenient and cost-effective.”

Dairy Products

Costco’s dairy products are also a great value, Harisson explained. “I buy milk, cheese and yogurt in bulk at Costco to save money.”

Household Items

Bowe buys her household items, like paper towels and laundry detergent, at Costco. “I think I paid maybe $20 for a giant bag of Bounty over the summer, and I’m still not fully through it yet!” she said. “When you’re busy running multiple businesses like me, it’s so convenient to do your shopping in bulk once a month and not have to worry about it.”

Harisson also takes advantage of Costco’s wide variety of household items, such as cleaning supplies, paper products and toiletries. “I often buy these items in bulk at Costco to save money and time.”

Electronics

Harisson often purchases electronics at Costco too, since they sell a wide variety, including TVs, laptops and smartphones. “I have found that Costco often has competitive prices on electronics,” he said.

Clothing

When it comes to new clothes, Harisson said he is not too rich to buy from Costco. “I appreciate that Costco sells clothing from both name brands and private labels,” he added.

Final Take To GO: Why Costco?

Millionaires are often some of the most frugal people around, because they know just how hard they have to work to make and maintain their level of income. Costco is a favorite choice even for millionaires because of its affordability and convenience.

For a busy businesswoman like Bowe, shopping at Costco is not just about the cost savings but also about the convenience of shopping in bulk and getting nutritious food that is quick and easy to cook.

And despite his hearty income of over a million dollars per year, Harisson says he still shops at Costco for the following reasons:

Cost savings: Costco offers competitive prices on a wide variety of products.

Costco offers competitive prices on a wide variety of products. High-quality products: Costco’s products are high-quality and reliable.

Costco’s products are high-quality and reliable. Convenience: Costco is a one-stop shop for all of his shopping needs, from groceries to electronics to clothing.

Costco is a one-stop shop for all of his shopping needs, from groceries to electronics to clothing. Customer service: Costco has excellent customer service. The staff is friendly and helpful, and they are always willing to go the extra mile to assist customers.

In addition to the savings, Harisson appreciates Costco’s commitment to sustainability.

“Costco is committed to reducing its environmental impact, and it sources products from sustainable suppliers,” Harisson explained. “Costco also offers a variety of sustainable products, such as energy-efficient appliances and organic food.”

As you can see, both millionaires are very satisfied with their Costco shopping experiences.

Caitlyn Moorhead contributed to the reporting for this article.

Editor’s note: Pricing is accurate as of Oct. 28, 2025. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

