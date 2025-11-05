I’m a Luxury Travel Agent: These Are the Destinations My Wealthy Clients Are Booking for 2026

With 2026 around the corner, now is the time to start planning your next trip. With so many different places you can travel, it’s challenging to narrow down the list. This is why so many people use travel agents. They can help put together an unforgettable experience without needing to do any of the planning themselves.

If you’re looking for a five-star experience that combines dining, relaxation and adventure, GOBankingRates curated a list of destinations to consider. These are the trips they’re planning most frequently for their wealthy clients.

Iceland

A popular destination among wealthier clients is Iceland. The island has everything you’re looking for in a luxury destination. There are plenty of natural sights to see, such as the Northern Lights or the Midnight Sun, depending on the time of year you visit.

If you prefer to relax on vacation, Iceland’s known for its geothermal baths that you can easily spend an afternoon soaking in. The culinary scene is also impressive. You can find a few Michelin-star restaurants, but there are also plenty of other restaurants serving delicious food. Iceland also has its fair share of 5-star hotels to choose from to complete your stay.

“Luxury travelers are drawn to Iceland’s dramatic landscapes paired with ultra-exclusive stays like The Retreat at Blue Lagoon,” said Bryan Lewis, founder of Tenon Tours. “Private super-jeep tours, helicopter glacier landings and Northern Lights dining experiences are in high demand for clients looking for adventure in comfort.”

Madeira and the Azores, Portugal

Portugal’s two main archipelagos, Madeira and the Azores, have become increasingly popular travel destinations among wealthy travelers over the past few years. Both islands have their own unique highlights to offer, but if you can’t pick between the two, why not just visit both?

The main island of Madeira boasts a comfortable climate for most of the year, along with breathtaking waterfront views and city attractions. Travelers will also find no shortage of luxury accommodations on the island.

The Azores are more ideal for those looking for a vacation focused on the outdoors. You can find hot springs, jungle hikes and wildlife on the island. While the Azores are less developed than Madeira, you can still find comfortable, scenic accommodations.

“These Portuguese islands are gaining traction as the next luxury destinations, especially Madeira, with its new five-star properties like Savoy Palace,” Lewis said. “Wealthy travelers are looking for alternatives to more crowded Mediterranean spots, and these islands deliver seclusion, dramatic scenery and unique food and wine culture.”

Mainland Portugal

There must be something in the water in Portugal that makes it such a popular luxury destination, as it takes up multiple spots on the list. Mainland Portugal may be known for its lovely cities like Lisbon and Porto, but if you’re looking for a relaxing and authentic Portuguese vacation, you need to add the Alentejo region to your list. The countryside has olive groves, vineyards and beautiful beaches.

LaDell Carter, luxury travel designer and founder of Royal Expressions Travel, recommends her clients stay at the Herdade de Malhadinha Nova Country House & Spa. This 5-star hotel offers a unique experience featuring activities like horse riding and wine tasting, scenic views, a pool for relaxation and farm-fresh meals.

“This is a place where the land provides everything: Wine, honey, even bread made from wheat they grow themselves,” said Carter. “I sat in a private pottery class with Rita, shaping clay that felt more like a love story than a lesson. For 2026, my clients are looking for destinations like this, where heritage meets discretion, and where luxury is whispered, not advertised.”

Switzerland

Switzerland is one of those countries where, no matter where you go, you can find a luxury experience. From the breathtaking mountain views in the Swiss Alps to the scenic lake views of Lucerne and Geneva and the culinary scene in Zurich, Switzerland has everything you could ask for in a luxury travel destination. Of course, all of these places offer unparalleled experiences, complemented by a wealth of luxury accommodations to complete your stay.

“We’re seeing strong interest in Switzerland for 2026, especially around exclusive alpine resorts and panoramic rail journeys,” Lewis said. “The appeal is a mix of natural beauty, world-class hospitality and seamless luxury infrastructure, from five-star spa hotels to private driver-guides. It’s also a destination that balances adventure (skiing, Glacier Express) with wellness and fine dining.”

