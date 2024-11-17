I’m an Investor: My First Stock Ever — And Why I Still Have It

Everyone needs to invest some of their money in order to achieve financial freedom and ensure a comfortable retirement, and one of the most popular and expert-recommended ways to invest is in the stock market.

Whether you’ve yet to begin investing in stocks or are highly experienced in this area, you may be curious to know which stocks seasoned, long-term investors are hanging onto year after year, through good times and bad.

GOBankingRates spoke with a handful of investors to find out what stock they invested in first — and why they still have it in their portfolio.

Apple

Chunyang Shen, founder at Jarsy Inc., started his investing career by purchasing Apple stocks in December 2015 at $23.87 per share (after split).

“Being a technology fan, I knew that Apple was always going to change how we interact with technology because of their innovative plans, propelled by the iPhone and iPad and their release around that time,” Shen said. “Apple was a pioneer in consumer electronics, and its innovation captivated me. I chose Apple as my first stock due to its track record of successful product launches and the loyalty it inspired in its user base.”

Shen has held onto his Apple stock the past nine years due to its strength and versatility. Plus, it has provided him “excellent” returns.

“I have seen Apple share consistent dividend growth and engage in share buybacks,” Shen said. “With their efforts in the AI space and wearables, I believe it is a wise decision to retain this position for the long term.”

Shen added that he will hold Apple stock forever due not only to its current high performance and future prospects, but also because he doesn’t see the company being sold off in the near future.

Apple was also the first stock purchase by JJ Maxwell, CEO at Double Finance, who acquired shares in the early 2000s, for about $15 a share.

“I bought Apple because I was truly excited about the future of its innovation pipeline and how the company would transform technology with its then current flagship product, the iPod, and the soon-to-be-released iPhone,” Maxwell said. “The reason why I have been so steadfast in holding onto Apple has been my long-term faith in the company to continue innovating and (killing in) its industry. I have watched Apple stock split several times over the years and the dividends have made me love the stock even more. Apple is a stock I intend to hold forever.”

Berkshire Hathaway

Inspired by Warren Buffett’s legacy as a master investor, Mabel Oza, founder at FatFIRE Social, first bought Berkshire Hathaway stock.

“Buffett chooses companies that answer the question, ‘Will the world be devastated if they didn’t exist?'” Oza said. “For me, yes to all of them. Millions of people would be grumpy if Diet Coke ceased to exist; we would go hungry if we didn’t have Kroger or Heinz ketchup; we wouldn’t be able to pay anything if we didn’t have Visa or Mastercard, and if Apple disappeared tomorrow, there would be pure chaos.”

Caterpillar

The first stock Tracie Crites, the CMO of Heavy Equipment Appraisal, and an investor for close to 15 years ever purchased was Caterpillar Inc., back in 2008, right after the market crash.

“It might sound fitting for someone in the heavy equipment industry, but the decision was more than that,” Crites said. “Back then, Caterpillar shares were around $30, which was quite an investment for me at the time. I chose Caterpillar because I saw their equipment everywhere like in major construction projects, large-scale infrastructure or the kind of machinery that supports entire communities.”

Crites felt that if any company could weather economic downturns, it would be “one built on meeting core needs like construction and infrastructure” — like Caterpillar. “The market was shaky, but I had faith that a company at the heart of such important industries would not only endure but also continue growing.

“I can honestly see myself holding onto Caterpillar for the long term,” Crites continued. “As long as they stay true to the steady growth and reliable products that attracted me in the first place, I’ll be right there. Caterpillar isn’t just a stock in my portfolio. It represents the foundational industries that build and sustain our communities.”

