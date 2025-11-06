I’m a Frugal Shopper: Use These 4 Hacks To Cut Your Grocery Bill Significantly

Like many Americans, you probably brace yourself at the grocery store checkout like you’re about to get bad news. When you open your eyes, you may see a number that feels way too high, but with inflation and the affects of tariffs, that’s unfortunately all too common.

Up Next: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

For You: 8 Frugal Habits You Should Never Quit, According to Frugal Living Expert Austin Williams

Anyone expecting prices to go down anytime soon may be in for a long wait. The USDA predicts that food prices could rise another 2% by the end of 2025. When searching for eggs feels like hunting for the Hope Diamond, you might be tempted to get a side gig just to afford groceries.

Fortunately, you don’t have to resort to that. Here are some easier-than-expected ways you can cut your grocery bill way down.

Divide and Conquer

Who says you have to buy all your groceries at one store? Your brand loyalty could be costing you — quite literally — if you think that you have to stick to one store instead of shopping around for the lowest prices.

Trae Bodge, the smart shopping expert behind TrueTrae.com, says breaking up your shopping into segments can help you find the best deals for different items on your list.

“As you compare prices store-to-store, you will find that certain things are more well-priced at certain stores,” she says. “It’s more work, but doing this can help you save significantly.”

Explore More: 25 Creative Ways To Save Money

Use the Right Payment Method

How you pay for groceries can also help you save money. Bodge wants you to familiarize yourself with your credit card benefits, since many offer cash back or rewards for grocery purchases. If you’re in the market for a new credit card, search for ones that offer grocery and dining rewards with no annual fee.

She also encourages you to explore the benefits of cards from your favorite retailers.

“Cards from retailers like Costco, Target, and Amazon also offer additional benefits as you shop, like cash back, access to exclusive deals, and extra points,” she says.

Get Rewarded for Your Loyalty

Regardless of where you love to shop, odds are they have a customer loyalty program that offers exclusive savings and the option to earn points toward free groceries. Bodge says signing up for customer loyalty programs, which are often free to join, can be an easy way to save.

Some retailers like Target, Walmart and Amazon charge a fee for their loyalty programs. However, if you’re a frequent shopper, that fee could be a drop in the bucket compared to the sea of savings you might enjoy by signing up.

Buy Store Brands

Bodge says that generic store brands have come a long way and are often worth trying. They offer solid approximations of your favorite brands, often at a significant discount.

“Now, most food retailers have store brands that are not only less expensive, but the packaging doesn’t imply that you are making a compromise,” she says.

More From GoBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Frugal Shopper: Use These 4 Hacks To Cut Your Grocery Bill Significantly

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.