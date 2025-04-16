I’m a Frugal Shopper: These 5 Pantry Staples Will Save You Hundreds Every Year

While many economic prognosticators are predicting a possible recession, many average Americans aren’t surprised. Indeed, anyone who’s had to go grocery shopping for the past several months knows that prices are going up — and there doesn’t seem to be any relief in sight.

With some thriftiness and a willingness to get creative in the kitchen, you could provide your own relief. By becoming an “ingredients-only” household — meaning you focus on buying certain baseline ingredients in bulk, or at least making sure your pantry is always stocked with them — you can cut your grocery bill by hundreds over the course of a year.

For certain influencers and other frugal living experts, these staples can help you stay on a vastly more affordable grocery budget, while also introducing even more protein and fiber into your diet. That’s a win-win, even in a difficult global economy.

1. Rice

Fried rice. Rice and beans. Casseroles. Sushi bowls. Chicken and rice soup. There’s a lot you can make with a simple bag of rice. Heck, if you wanted to, you could plan meals from around the world for a solid week. It’s easy to buy in bulk and easy to prepare in bulk, just one reason “The Vegan 8” lists it as a pantry must-have — though it’s essential even for carnivores, too. And with a 20-pound bag often costing under $15, it can stretch across weeks’ or even months’ worth of meals, cutting down on your need for more expensive sides or entrees.

2. Old Fashioned Rolled Oats

For Laura Legge, the voice behind “Whole and Happy Living,” a website devoted to thrifty tips and frugal living, one of the best items to have in your pantry is a supply of rolled oats. She’s keen on them not only because they’re a breakfast staple, but because you can also use them in lunch and dinner recipes.

For instance, you can use oats to thicken soups or as a base for homemade bread — definitely one of the pricier items at the grocery store. Legge also suggests blending oats in a blender or food processor to make oat flour, a budget-friendly alternative to wheat flour. A $3 container of oats can easily replace multiple boxed cereals or snacks, adding up to big savings over time.

3. Chickpeas

Chickpeas are incredibly versatile legumes. You can roast them in the oven with some olive oil and garlic powder for a perfect snack or salad topping, use them as a foundational element in homemade veggie burgers, or — if you’re Hailey Bouche, associate editor for “The Everygirl” — you make yourself an amazing hummus.

Bouche admits that hummus was once among her biggest grocery splurges, but learning to make her own has saved her a significant chunk of change.

“The first time I made hummus at home, I was immediately embarrassed that I used to buy it every single week,” she said. “What was once a $6-8 purchase turned into $1, as I replaced my favorite organic hummus with a can of organic chickpeas. All you need is a blender, chickpeas, and a few staples (salt, lemon, tahini, and olive oil), and you’ve got hummus.”

That swap alone can save upwards of $300 annually if hummus is a weekly purchase for you.

4. Neutral Oil

From cooking to baking to making your own salad dressings, there’s practically nothing you can’t do with a good neutral oil. Legge thinks you should have some in your pantry to expand your options for cooking and baking at home, which can help reduce your reliance on pricey premade items.

“My personal favorite is avocado oil, but vegetable oil works just as well,” she said. “Coconut oil is great for low-heat cooking and baking and olive oil is great for low-heat cooking and making dressings from scratch.”

Buying oil in larger bottles or in bulk can be pricey upfront, but over time, you’ll save significantly compared to buying single-use dressings, sauces, and processed snacks.

5. Lentils

Lentils may be unfairly smeared as a bland pantry item, but with some creativity, these legumes can become the heart and soul of everything from soups and veggie burgers to rice bowls and sauces.

Imagine everything you no longer have to buy pre-packaged once you learn how to cook with lentils. There’s a reason The Vegan 8 blog includes lentils among its top must-haves for building a budget-conscious pantry. A single $1 bag can turn into multiple meals, saving $10 or more each week when used instead of prepackaged convenience foods or takeout.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I'm a Frugal Shopper: These 5 Pantry Staples Will Save You Hundreds Every Year

