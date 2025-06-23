I’m a Florida Real Estate Agent: 2 Reasons My Retired Clients Are Leaving the State

Florida has long been a popular retirement destination, but that trend seems to be changing. According to a recent RE/MAX report, many Americans, including retirees, are leaving the Sunshine State.

The report found that the state’s three major metro areas — Miami, Orlando and Tampa — rank among the top five U.S. markets with the highest increase in housing inventory, with inventory in these areas increasing 67%, 45% and 49% year-over-year, respectively.

GOBankingRates spoke with Sue Pinky Benson, a realtor with RE/MAX Alliance Group in Marco Island, Florida, about why retirees are leaving Florida and where they’re going instead.

The Cost of Condo Ownership Is Skyrocketing

We’re seeing a growing trend among retirees — especially those who purchased condos for convenience — where rising costs are outweighing the benefits.

Many choose the condo lifestyle in Florida for low maintenance and access to amenities, but with skyrocketing insurance premiums, special assessments tied to building stabilization and lingering hurricane repairs, monthly fees have become a financial burden. In Naples, many of these properties are second or third homes, and we’re seeing owners — particularly Canadian snowbirds — beginning to sell and return to their primary communities.

The Cost of Insuring and Maintaining Single-Family Homes Is Also Increasing

This isn’t just limited to condos. Single-family homeowners are also feeling the squeeze between rising insurance costs and increasing maintenance expenses. Some retirees are exploring other winter destinations like Arizona, but many are waiting to see how the market shakes out over the next year.

We are also seeing a shift within Florida — retirees are moving away from coastal areas and exploring inland communities where new construction offers competitive pricing, builder incentives and significantly lower insurance rates.

Where Florida Retirees Are Moving to Now

For some, it’s a full retreat to their original home base — places in the Midwest or Northeast where they already have support systems, especially if travel has become more difficult or costly. Others are choosing to split their time differently, spending fewer months in Florida or shifting their focus to destinations like Arizona, where insurance rates are lower and the dry climate appeals to many.

Within Florida, we’re seeing retirees head inland to areas like Ave Maria, Babcock Ranch or parts of Central Florida where there are newer homes, modern infrastructure and less exposure to coastal risks. These areas often come with lower HOA fees, fewer hurricane-related concerns and strong community amenities — everything retirees want, without the mounting cost. It’s less about abandoning Florida entirely and more about redefining what living in Florida looks like.

