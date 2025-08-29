I’m a Financial Expert: 7 Easy Things You Can Do Now To Maximize Your Paycheck

When times get tight, who doesn’t dream of their paycheck getting magically bigger to make up for it? In lieu of surprising or sudden income boosts, there are some very real moves you can make to maximize your existing paycheck, by stopping spending leaks and putting money away.

Financial expert Christopher Stroup, a CFP and the owner of Silicon Beach Financial, offered seven simple steps to maximize your paycheck right now.

Automate Into High-Yield Savings

When that paycheck hits your account, it’s way too easy to spend it before you save. If you automate a portion of your paycheck into a high-yield savings account or retirement plan before it hits your checking account, you’ll be in much better shape, Stroup pointed out.

“You won’t miss what you don’t see, and this forces better cash flow discipline while building long-term wealth,” Stroup said.

Plug Money Leaks

While big bills are harder to cut back on, you can plug money leaks in the form of recurring subscriptions, unused memberships and convenience purchases, which Stroup said, “quietly chip away at income.”

He said it’s also important to review bank and credit card statements quarterly. “Cancel what doesn’t add value and replace impulse buys with planned spending. Small leaks may only cost $20 to $50 each, but together they can drain thousands annually.”

Allocate Spending

Another way to stretch your paycheck is to automate any bills you can to avoid throwing money away in late fees, then allocate spending into three buckets: needs, wants and future savings, Stroup urged.

Even a 5% to 10% trim from “wants” (such as takeout, streaming and ride shares) frees cash to cover essentials or boost savings, giving every dollar more impact, he said.

Adjust Tax Withholding

If you routinely get a large tax refund, you may be over-withholding, Stroup said, which is essentially just loaning the IRS your money.

“Updating your W-4 can increase monthly take-home pay by hundreds. The key is balance: Don’t under-withhold and owe at tax time but avoid letting the IRS hold your money interest-free all year.”

Take Advantage of Tax Deductions

Make sure you’re taking advantage of all possible tax deductions, including health insurance premiums, retirement contributions and flexible spending accounts or health savings accounts (FSAs or HSAs), Stroup said.

“These can actually increase your effective paycheck value because they’re often pretax.”

Understanding these deductions helps you see they’re not “lost money,” but investments that reduce taxes and build future wealth.

Look Into Employer-Sponsored Benefits

Beyond just basic healthcare and retirement benefits, you might not be taking advantage of other employer-sponsored benefits, such as commuter reimbursement, dependent care FSAs, wellness stipends and employee discounts. These can directly reduce out-of-pocket costs, Stroup said.

“Review your benefits package annually. Often, employees leave thousands on the table simply by not using perks they’re already entitled to.”

Ask For a Raise

If you have been putting in hard work without seeing a raise, it could be time to make the ask. Stroup suggested that you “focus on measurable results and your value to the business.”

Come prepared with data like revenue generated, projects led or efficiencies created. “Tie your request to impact, not tenure. Employers respond best when raises are framed as a return on investment, making ‘yes’ a logical decision.”

Your paycheck may not magically grow, but with the right strategies, you can make it feel like it has. Start with just one or two of these steps, and your paycheck might feel bigger than it is.

