I’m a Financial Expert: 5 Reasons It Might Be Smart To Take Out a Personal Loan in Today’s Economy

These days, keeping your finances on track can feel like a constant juggling act. With rising costs, fluctuating interest rates and the unpredictability of the job market, it’s no surprise that people are exploring personal loans as a practical option.

Check Out: How Much of a Personal Loan Can I Get?

Read Next: 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month

While borrowing money isn’t something to take lightly, under the right circumstances, a personal loan can offer stability, flexibility and even long-term savings. GOBankingRates spoke with Andrew Lokenauth, money expert and owner of Fluent in Finance, to discuss some reasons taking out a personal loan might make sense in today’s economy.

Interest Rates Are Usually Lower Than on Credit Cards

From his experience as a financial advisor, Lokenauth has noticed several compelling reasons personal loans are becoming a smart move in today’s economic climate.

One of the biggest perks? Interest rates on personal loans tend to be lower than those of credit cards. Per LendingTree, interest rates for personal loans in June 2025 start at just 6.49%, while the average credit card APR, LendingTree reported, is 24.33%. However, the rate for a personal loan will depend upon some factors, like your credit score.

Learn More: 10 Key Questions To Ask Before Taking Out a Personal Loan

Debt Consolidation

Debt consolidation is probably the most strategic use of personal loans right now. According to LendingTree, 48.7% or borrowers take out a personal loan in order to consolidate their debt or refinance credit cards.

Lokenauth has helped clients combine multiple high-interest debts into a single, lower-interest payment. “One of my clients saved about $300 monthly just by consolidating their credit card debt into a personal loan with a 10% rate,” he said.

Fixed Interest Rates

Fixed interest rates are another huge benefit in this uncertain economy. With inflation still running hot, locking in a fixed rate means your payments won’t increase.

According to Lokenauth, that predictability is super valuable when everything else seems to be getting more expensive. There are, however, some variable rate personal loans out there, which come with “additional risks,” per Debt.org. So be sure to know what type of loan you’re getting before you commit.

Use Personal Loans for Home Improvements

“Home improvements can be a smart use of personal loans right now,” Lokenauth said. Property values are still relatively high in most areas, so strategic renovations could boost your home’s value.

Lokenauth typically suggests focusing on kitchens and bathrooms, as they tend to give the best return on investment (usually around 70% to 80% of project costs).

Use Personal Loans for Business Expansion or Side Hustles

Using personal loans for business expansion or side hustles could make a lot of sense too. With recession fears looming, having multiple income streams is crucial, per Lokenauth.

“The key is making sure the potential return significantly exceeds the loan cost. I aim for at least a 2x return on any borrowed money used for business purposes,” he said.

Important Considerations Before Taking Out a Loan

Lokenauth was quick to point out that your credit score matters more than ever.

“I’ve seen rates vary by 5-7 percentage points based on credit scores. Getting your score above 720 can save you thousands in interest over the loan term,” he said.

That said, try to shop around extensively. Keep in mind that different lenders have wildly different rates and terms right now. “I always tell my clients to get at least 5 quotes — the rate differences can be shocking. Online lenders often offer better rates than traditional banks,” Lokenauth said.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Financial Expert: 5 Reasons It Might Be Smart To Take Out a Personal Loan in Today’s Economy

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.