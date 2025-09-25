I’m a Financial Advisor: People Always Regret Doing These 5 Things With Their IRA

Individual retirement accounts (IRAs) are one of the most popular ways to save for retirement. Opening one and making contributions can feel like you’re on the right track to securing your future. However, many people discover later that simply setting up an IRA isn’t enough and small missteps along the way can lead to costly regrets.

See Next: I’m a Financial Expert: This is the No. 1 Mistake Americans Make With Their Roth IRAs

For You: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

GOBankingRates spoke to Jay Zigmont, financial advisor and founder of Childfree Trust, who shared the below five things people often regret doing with their IRA.

Also here’s a big retirement myth that could ruin your plans.

Not Investing the Money You Contribute

The first mistake often happens right after funding an IRA. Many people think once the money is in the account, that’s it.

“The biggest thing people regret with their IRA is not investing it,” Zigmont said. “The first step is to fund your IRA, which involves depositing money into it. Then you actually need to invest it in the market. If you put your money in your IRA but don’t invest it, it won’t grow.”

Your IRA gives you access to stocks, index funds, ETFs and mutual funds. And if your goal is to make your money work for you, then invest the money you contribute.

Check Out: ‘You’ll Run Out of Money in 20 Years’ — Why Retirees Are Rethinking Their Savings Strategy

Withdrawing Too Early

Life happens. Whether it’s a sudden job loss or an unexpected expense, withdrawing from your IRA before retirement is a costly mistake.

“When you withdraw before 59 and a half, you will have to pay a 10% penalty and taxes on the withdrawal,” Zigmont said. “The point of an IRA is to be there when you retire. During tough times it can be tempting to withdraw from your IRA to make ends meet.”

Pulling money early not only shrinks your retirement savings but also costs you in penalties and lost compound growth.

Ignoring Income Limits

Not everyone can freely contribute to a Roth or traditional IRA. If your income is too high, you may not qualify, or you may only be allowed to contribute a reduced amount.

“It is essential to know that you must both have earned income and not exceed the limit before contributing to your IRA. There are income limits for both Roth IRAs and traditional IRAs, depending on whether you are covered by a 401(k),” Zigmont explained.

Mishandling a Backdoor Roth

A backdoor Roth IRA can be a great way to get around income limits, but it’s not simple. “Making a backdoor Roth contribution when you are over the income limit requires detailed steps and tax filings that are often overlooked. Backdoor Roth contributions are popular but can be complicated, especially when filing the IRS Form 8606,” Zigmont said. Even small errors can trigger unexpected taxes, so it’s best to work with a professional if you’re unsure.

Losing Track of Old IRA Accounts

Over time, it’s easy to lose track of retirement accounts from past jobs or institutions. Unclaimed IRAs may sit idle, missing out on investment opportunities. “I’ve had to help clients find old accounts and it can be challenging,” Zigmont added. “Be sure to keep track of your IRAs. Consolidating accounts or at least keeping a record of them can help you not forget old IRA accounts.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Financial Advisor: People Always Regret Doing These 5 Things With Their IRA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.