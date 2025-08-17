I’m a Financial Advisor: 5 Money Moves I’d Make If I Won on a Game Show

Winning money on a game show may sound like a dream come true. If you’re a financial advisor, it might also be a chance to put your own money advice into action.

Andrew Lokenauth, a money expert from Be Fluent in Finance, won $5,000 on “Cash Cab”.

“It taught me a lot about handling sudden cash,” he said. “Plus, after advising many clients who’ve received windfalls, I’ve seen what works — and what absolutely doesn’t.”

Do Nothing at First

You may be surprised at Lokenauth’s first piece of advice: Do nothing for the first 30 days.

“Seriously, I tell my clients this all the time — just park the money in a high-yield savings account and let the excitement wear off,” Lokenauth said. “I’ve watched too many people blow their windfalls on impulse purchases.”

Set Aside Money for Taxes

After the waiting period, Lokenauth said to set aside 35% for taxes. Then, he said to knock out any high-interest debt and beef up your emergency fund to cover six months of expenses.

Have Some Fun

“Here’s something most financial advisors won’t tell you — I’d actually set aside a small portion, maybe 5%, for something fun,” Lokenauth said. “From experience, if you don’t plan for some enjoyment, you’ll end up breaking your good intentions anyway. Better to build it into the plan.”

Think About Investment Options

When it comes to investing, Lokenauth said to max out your Roth IRA contribution immediately because the tax advantages are too good to pass up. Then, look at your 401(k) and see if you’re maxing it out or should adjust your contributions.

“The biggest mistake I see people make with windfalls is trying to make the money life-changing when it’s not enough to be,” said Lokenauth. “Better to use it to strengthen your financial foundation than swing for the fences.”

Pad Your Emergency Fund

From his “Cash Cab” experience, the smart moves Lokenauth said he made were maxing out his Roth that year and padding his emergency fund.

“One last thing, I always tell my clients to keep quiet about winning,” Lokenauth said. “Money can change how people treat you, and not always in good ways. Trust me, I’ve seen it happen too many times.”

It may be helpful to check out the webpage from the IRS on prizes and awards.

