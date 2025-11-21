I’m a Financial Advisor: 5 Investing Tips To Combat a Frustrating Economy

Lately, economic news can feel like whiplash with the rising cost of living thanks to everything from tariffs to government shutdowns. 2025 in general has put the average American’s wallet to the test. During economic uncertainty, it’s natural to feel confused about how you should maintain your investments.

With all of that in mind, you may be wondering how you should manage your investments. Eric Kelley, chief investment officer at UMB Bank, cut through the confusion to offer a handful of wise tips to manage your investments when the economy is challenging.

1. Don’t Act on Panic

Whatever you do when economic signs get confusing, don’t panic and make drastic financial moves based on said panic. In the 10 months alone since President Trump has been in office, the stock market has dipped, recovered, dipped again and recovered again. So, if you act on panic, it creates a vicious cycle that rarely ends well.

Uncertainty, Kelley said, “makes everyone uncomfortable.” But that doesn’t mean you should make a financial move in response. Usually, it’s best to stay the course.

2. Plan for the Long Term

Likewise, the best way to respond to confusing economic signals and weather short-term ups and downs is to have a solid long-term plan, Kelley said. You should know your risk tolerance, your asset allocation and “anchor back” to that when uncertainty and volatility increase.

“The folks that don’t have really solid long-term financial plans are the people that get nervous and they sell low and buy high and things don’t end up very well sometimes,” he said.

Additionally, you should reevaluate your plan at the end of every year, ideally with a financial advisor.

3. Focus on What’s Important

If you’re not clear on what a “solid financial plan” entails, Kelley suggested it’s knowing what your short- and long-term goals are, such as retirement, paying for kids’ college, buying a home and so on. Then, you need to ask some questions.

“What is your cash flow that you need now to live and how can you fund your long-term goals through savings? What’s the maximum amount you can save? How do I match up my risk profile to my needs and my tolerance?”

If you have a plan and can follow it, especially if you aren’t immediately retiring or making another big life change, “then you will be able to weather the storms without getting emotional. And that’s the most important thing anybody can do,” Kelley said.

4. Expect Volatility

In general, it’s wise to expect some volatility and plan for it, Kelley said. This will especially be true throughout the rest of 2025 into 2026.

“We do think that next year we’re set up for a year where volatility is higher than it’s been for a while … So the average investor needs to figure out how to weather that and how to get themselves through that without getting emotional,” he said.

5. Do the Math for Your Situation

If you don’t have the luxury of long-term planning for reasons like retirement, you still have “the same metrics,” Kelley said. Then it becomes about looking at the spending rate of the assets you’ve accumulated for retirement, and figuring out how much you can spend until or if you take Social Security.

If your portfolio doesn’t quite seem like it will tolerate the market volatility, you might have to consider working a little longer or changing your spending plan.

“It’s just a dance. You go through all the math and you look at the scenarios, you look at the risk that’s required and you work your way through to a decision. It’s just a different basket of variables if you’re 60 as opposed to 30,” Kelley said.

Caitlyn Moorhead contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I'm a Financial Advisor: 5 Investing Tips To Combat a Frustrating Economy

