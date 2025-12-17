I’m a Financial Advisor: 10 Awesome Things You Can Do for Your Finances in 2026

Looking to make the most of your finances and build a little (or maybe a lot) of wealth in the new year? Some may think that taking financial risks or chasing trends is the key to maximizing potential. However, according to Michael Fiammetta, financial advisor at 4 Generations Wealth Management, the best thing one can do this year is the same thing he or she can and should be doing every year: master the basics.

Read Next: 6 Money Moves Wealthy People Always Make Before New Year’s

Consider This: 6 Safe Accounts Proven To Grow Your Money Up To 13x Faster

Whether you are hoping to budget better or do some debt triage, here are 10 powerful financial tips to help you boost your finances in 2026.

1. Maximize Your Retirement Contributions

Contributing as much as you can as early as you can to your 401(k) or IRA — within annual limits — “is one of the smartest moves you can make for your future self,” Fiammetta said.

This is because nothing helps grow your retirement savings over time like compound interest. Can’t afford to contribute the maximum amount? That’s okay. Fiammetta argued that boosting contributions by a mere 1% in 2026 will impact your financial future.

2. Diversify Your Portfolio

If your investments are concentrated in one sector or asset class, consider diversifying stat. Even if you’ve diversified in the past, you should still regularly review and adjust your investment portfolio.

“A diversified portfolio — spanning stocks, bonds, real estate and more — reduces risk and positions you for long-term success,” said Fiammetta. This way, if one or two investments don’t perform well, others can balance out the loss.

Learn More: Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed To Survive a Recession in the Midwest

3. Create an Estate Plan

No one likes to think about it, but what would happen to your money if you meet your untimely demise? In the absence of an estate plan, the state would determine who gets your assets based on unique intestacy laws that establish priority order beginning with the closest living relatives.

But what if you wish to dictate particular amounts to specific individuals, or you prefer to pass assets to extended family and charitable organizations? Make sure a trust or will is put in place. Having a say in how your money is divided up ensures your preferences are honored and your legacy is carried on. It could also help loved ones avoid probate.

4. Review and Update Beneficiaries

Don’t assume that just because you put an estate plan in place years ago, your job is done. Life circumstances change as do state and federal laws.

“Life changes like marriage, children or even retirement mean it’s worth reviewing this annually,” said Fiammetta. Regularly reviewing and updating your beneficiaries will ensure your money goes to the right people.

5. Build an Emergency Fund

Unforeseen events like job losses, medical emergencies and car accidents can happen anytime, so safeguarding yourself right now is crucial. You should always maintain a financial safety net that can cover three to six months’ worth of expenses to avoid putting large expenses on credit cards and suffering a mountain of debt.

Fiammetta advised keeping these funds in a high-yield savings account to optimize earnings when it comes to saving money.

6. Pay Down High-Interest Debt

High interest rates significantly increase the overall amount you are stuck paying back, which is why it’s essential to do yourself a favor and eliminate high-interest debt as soon as possible.

Not only will this enhance your credit score, but each payment you make gets you closer to financial freedom and other money milestones, letting you focus on building wealth instead of paying interest, stated Fiammetta.

7. Set Clear Financial Goals for 2026 and Beyond

This is the money equivalent of a vision board. “Whether it’s saving for a home, funding a dream vacation or preparing for retirement, actionable goals keep you on track,” explained Fiammetta.

Taking a specific inventory of what you want to accomplish will help create your personalized roadmap for financial success.

8. Leverage Tax-Efficient Strategies

Why give the government money you could put into savings or use to fix up your home?

“Working smarter with your taxes can make a big difference,” said Fiammetta. Yet, many fail to do so. “Maximize deductions, contribute to HSAs or consider a Roth conversion. A good tax strategy ensures you keep more of what you earn while staying compliant.”

9. Plan for Long-Term Care

Long-term care is very expensive, which is why purchasing insurance at a younger age can mean locking in a good rate, thereby paying lower monthly premiums for life. Not only will this help you build a stronger foundation for financial stability, but it can also provide peace of mind for your family.

10. Invest in Financial Education

Most people are unaware of what they don’t know. Understanding how money works not only empowers you to make better financial decisions but also opens your eyes to a wide variety of money-making strategies and money-wasting pitfalls. It also helps you create and achieve financial goals.

Whether through books, podcasts, or online courses, investing in yourself is often the smartest investment you can make. Let 2026 be the year you choose yourself.

Caitlyn Moorhead contributed to the reporting for this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Financial Advisor: 10 Awesome Things You Can Do for Your Finances in 2026

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.