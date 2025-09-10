I’m a Finance Expert: These Are the 3 Purchases Boomers Should Delay Until 2026

In times of economic uncertainty and continued inflation, it’s often smart to delay purchases. This is especially true for people who are retired or nearing retirement age.

“For retirees 65+, delaying purchases under the current economic climate can be a great way to keep their finances stable and maintain the decent lifestyle they are accustomed to,” said Aaron Razon, personal finance expert at Couponsnake. “Sometimes, delaying purchases helps us realize how we never even needed them after all.”

“You don’t want to live in fear, but at the same time, when you feel uncertain about the near future, it’s a good time to exercise caution,” said Melanie Musson, finance expert at Quote.com.

With this in mind, here are three purchases experts recommend delaying, at least through the end of this year.

A New Car

September through December is often an ideal time to buy a car, with dealers anxious to meet end-of-year goals and new models hitting the car lots. But Razon advised against it, especially if money is tight or you aren’t sure about future costs. “Delaying this purchase until next year could potentially help you realize that you are better off without a car,” he said, especially if you live in a city with robust public transportation.

You may also find other alternatives, such as keeping your older car on the road, that won’t threaten your retirement fund or future financial security, he pointed out.

Solar Panels

With tax credits for residential solar panels expiring this year under President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, now is not the time to start a solar installation for your home. “It’s unlikely that you’ll be able to complete the installation before the tax credit expires, unless you’re already in the process,” Musson said.

She added that the price of solar panels and installation may fall in 2026 without the benefit of tax credits. “If companies want to do business at all, they will need to get close to the prices available now with the tax credit,” she said.

Vacation-Related Purchases

Finally, if you’re thinking about a fall vacation or a major leisure-related purchase, you may want to hold off.

“Paying for a vacation might feel like an essential, especially if you have been putting off this opportunity to give yourself a treat,” Razon said. “It might even start to feel like you owe yourself a break.”

However, it may not be a good time. “Given all the economic hurdles that came with the year, delaying your vacation until next year might make more financial sense,” he said.

Musson agreed. “If you’re thinking about buying a big recreational item like an RV or a side-by-side ATV, you should consider waiting just so that you can keep your savings intact until you sort through how to budget around rising costs that you can’t control,” she said.

Razon brought up the point that holding off on luxury purchases may help you stretch your retirement savings, allowing you to delay claiming Social Security benefits until age 70. “You’ll enjoy the reward of an increased monthly benefit for the rest of your life,” he said.

