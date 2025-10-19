I’m a Finance Expert: If You Don’t Negotiate Your Bills, You Could Be Overpaying Hundreds in 2026

People’s budgets and paychecks are stretched especially thin as 2025 starts to slow to a close, accommodating the increased cost of necessities. Though the Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates, inflation may still increase into 2026, as could your bills.

Consumer finance expert Andrea Woroch explained which bills you should consider negotiating, so as not to overpay, and some tips in general for negotiating and saving money.

Bills To Watch

Woroch said that generally consumers tend to overpay any bill — or overlook savings — when they’re set up on autopay and thus not attending to cost increases, missed discounts or even errors.

Review bills each year or even each billing cycle if you’re on autopay to be sure you haven’t missed an increase.

Some bill increases are more likely to slip right by you, so you’ll want to keep a closer eye on these two.

Entertainment Bills

One area where consumers overpay, Woroch pointed out, is in the realm of “entertainment” such as cable and internet, video subscriptions, mobile data and game apps. Many of these put their increases in fine print, so be sure to review each subscription or app.

Insurance

Insurance, from health insurance to car insurance to home insurance, “goes up continually every year,” Woroch pointed out. If your provider doesn’t negotiate, most of the time you can comparison shop to find a better provider with a plan that fits your budget.

Here’s How Much You Could Save

As prices rise on everyday essentials, finding any extra savings in monthly bills can help offset the cost increase so you can live affordably, Woroch said.

By reviewing your bills, looking for discounts and negotiating, which doesn’t take much time, “consumers could easily save a thousand dollars or more.” In inflationary times, with the burdens of tariffs being passed down to consumers, that’s a significant savings.

Don’t Assume Negotiation Is Off the Table

If you’re convinced that negotiation is not possible, Woroch suggested there are always opportunities to negotiate. “I’ve even had success negotiating interest fees and other charges on my credit card bill as well as removal of cancellation fees on flight cancellations.”

In a nutshell, it doesn’t hurt to ask, she said.

Negotiate Annually

Service providers typically increase prices once a year, but this may be based off your billing period or promotions you signed up for. “Make sure to note any deal expirations in a calendar and call before any discount expires. Or as soon as you notice a bill go up,” Woroch said.

Negotiate With Leverage

Negotiation should be done with some finesse based on research to see what competitors are offering. “You want to come into your negotiation with power and leverage the opportunity to save by switching providers,” she said.

Woroch also recommended highlighting your loyalty to a company by stating how long you’ve been a customer.

Lastly, “review your bill as well and point out any recent price hikes, making sure to ask if there’s an opportunity to bring the cost back down to the original price or if you qualify for any new promotions,” she said.

However, Practice Good Etiquette

When you do negotiate, remember there’s another human being on the other end of the line. “Being rude is the biggest mistake you can make. Customer agents will be more willing to help you if you are kind and polite.”

Demanding a discount isn’t the best approach either. Express your concern over the cost of your bill and be ready to showcase deals available at competitors. “However, be ready to switch if you aren’t getting the deal you want,” Woroch urged.

Also, don’t make empty threats to cancel if you aren’t ready to make a switch, she advised. Come armed with a better deal. “Use this in your negotiation and if the company isn’t willing to reduce your bill, then it’s time to threaten to cancel. In most cases you will then be transferred to another department and a new agent may have more power to lower your bill and work with you.”

Companies that offer new customer promotions are usually willing to negotiate because they want to retain their user base.

Cancel Unused Services

In addition to negotiation, you can always just cancel unused services or downgrade services you aren’t using, Woroch said. “This could look like reviewing your mobile data plan to see if you can switch to a lower tiered plan based on what you actually use.”

Also, always look online for new promos from competitors and switch providers when you need to.

Lastly, leverage bill negotiation apps like Bill Cutterz, True Bill and even Good Patient for medical bills to get someone to haggle for you.

