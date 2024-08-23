I’m an Entrepreneur: Here’s Why I’m Worried About a Kamala Harris Presidency

Many pundits have opined that the upcoming election is the most consequential in a generation — or perhaps of all time. But political pundits don’t earn their living in the grinding, unforgiving world of business-building.

Entrepreneurs do.

Check Out: 4 Ways the Middle Class Can Make an Extra $500 a Week From Home

For You: 7 Reasons You Must Speak To a Financial Advisor Before Spending $10,000 or More

No matter who emerges victorious in November, the results will impact the country’s ambitious, risk-taking and hard-working founders, but the outcome will be much different depending on which candidate is inaugurated in January 2025 as the 47th president.

GOBankingRates spoke with a highly accomplished business leader who expressed thoughtful concerns about her prospects — and those of millions of entrepreneurs just like her — should Kamala Harris break the ultimate glass ceiling and make history as the first woman to ascend to the Oval Office.

While she’s not necessarily rooting against her, she has legitimate apprehensions about a Harris presidency.

Meet the Entrepreneur

Michelle Cho is the co-founder and CEO of Gladeo Inc., a leading workforce tech and ed-tech public benefit corporation that creates inclusive, regional career navigation platforms and research-based career development curricula. Recognized for its equitable and innovative approach, Gladeo won the Grand Prize in the 2023 U.S. Department of Education’s Future Finder Challenge.

Cho, who graduated from Stanford University with a degree in economics, has guest-lectured on social entrepreneurship at the University of Berkeley’s Haas School of Business. She is a 2017 Award Winner at Social Venture Partner LA’s Social Innovation Fast Pitch, a 2018 Ashoka/American Express Emerging Innovator, a 2018 National League of Cities Local Hero Award recipient and a 2019 Aspen Ideas Festival Scholar. She’s also spoken at many prestigious career education and workforce conferences.

“My concerns about a potential Kamala Harris presidency stem from a combination of policy apprehensions, economic anxieties and broader ideological issues that could impact not only the business landscape but also the nation’s progress,” said Cho, who outlined the following issues that worry her the most.

Read Next: I’m an Investor: I’m Making These Money Moves Immediately If Trump Wins

Economic Policies and Innovation

As a founder, Cho’s biggest worry involves her ability — and that of budding entrepreneurs to come — to innovate, expand and launch business endeavors.

“One of my primary concerns lies in the economic policies that could emerge under a Harris administration,” she said. “While Vice President Harris has advocated for progressive economic reforms, there is apprehension about the potential stifling effect these policies might have on innovation and entrepreneurship. High taxation and increased regulatory measures, if not carefully balanced, could hinder the growth of small businesses and startups, which are crucial for job creation and technological advancement.”

The Regulatory Landscape and Its Impact on the Workforce

Few prudent business leaders would want to exist in a landscape void of regulations, but like many entrepreneurs, Cho worries about the pendulum swinging too far in the other direction.

“A focus on expansive social programs and government intervention might lead to an increase in bureaucracy and regulatory complexity,” said Cho. “For entrepreneurs like myself, navigating these new layers of regulation could become burdensome, diverting resources away from innovation and towards compliance. Additionally, if job creation initiatives are not aligned with market needs, there could be a mismatch between the skills of the workforce and the demands of the industry, exacerbating unemployment or underemployment in key sectors.”

Ideological Concerns

Cho did not reveal whether her social or political leanings align with Harris’s, but she knows any agenda that is too inflexible can close doors and wound critical relationships.

“Harris’s progressive stance on various issues, including social justice and climate change, is undoubtedly well-intentioned,” said Cho. “However, there is concern that an aggressive push toward these agendas could lead to polarization and divisive politics. A presidency characterized by a focus on ideological battles rather than pragmatic solutions could lead to gridlock and a lack of progress on critical issues affecting businesses and the economy.”

International Trade and Relations

Like most other business leaders, Cho’s success depends on healthy relationships with foreign partners.

“In an increasingly globalized economy, international trade policies are crucial for business operations and economic stability,” she said. “There is uncertainty about how a Harris presidency might approach trade relations, particularly with key partners. Policies that favor protectionism or impose stringent trade barriers could disrupt supply chains and affectglobal marketdynamics, potentially impacting businesses that rely on international trade.”

Balancing Progress and Practicality

The Founding Fathers designed the gears of America’s democratic republic to move slowly because they knew it couldn’t handle too much change too quickly. Cho worries that Harris might work to implement her agenda at an unsustainably brisk pace.

“While the pursuit of progressive change is important, it must be balanced with practical solutions that ensure economic stability and growth,” said Cho. “My hope is that any administration, including a potential Harris presidency, will carefully consider the implications of its policies on the business community and the broader economy. Ensuring that reforms do not inadvertently stifle innovation or create economic uncertainty is vital for maintaining a vibrant and resilient economy.”

Editor’s note on election coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. For more coverage on this topic, please check out I’m a Retiree: 4 Reasons I’m Worried About the Future of Social Security If Trump Wins the Election.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m an Entrepreneur: Here’s Why I’m Worried About a Kamala Harris Presidency

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.