I’m an Economist: 2 Ways I Believe Trump’s Tariffs Could Hit Your Finances Hard in 2025

President Donald Trump has announced plans to enact a number of tariffs, including reciprocal tariffs on countries across the globe. Dr. Phillip Magness, an economic historian and senior research fellow at the Independent Institute, believes that these tariffs are a “terrible move” for the country.

“Trump’s tariff policies do not appear to have a coherent objective in mind,” he told GOBankingRates. “He simultaneously claims they are for revenue, for protecting strategic industries and a negotiating bluff, but each of these goals is at odds with the other two.

“In practice, Trump has now given us tariffs that do not accomplish any of these objectives, although they have initiated an unprovoked trade war with Canada and Mexico — two closely allied trading partners of the United States,” Magness continued. “Such policies can only be described as reckless.”

Here’s why Magness believes Trump’s tariffs could negatively impact your wallet and the wider economy.

Higher Prices on Cars, Appliances and Many Other Consumer Goods

Many of the products you purchase are likely to get more expensive as a result of Trump’s tariffs, Magness said.

“The new steel and aluminum tariffs will pass through onto consumers in the form of higher prices on almost any product that uses either steel or aluminum as an input,” he said. “Since tariffs are taxes, they raise prices through either the revenue assessed against the import or by diverting purchases to higher-priced domestic producers.

“In either scenario, this higher price on inputs gets passed through as higher prices on the finished product,” Magness continued. “That means automobiles, appliances and hundreds of other everyday consumer goods will now cost more due to tariffs.”

An Erratic Stock Market

Tariffs have caused rapid market swings, which could negatively impact investors.

“In addition to the deadweight economic losses caused by higher prices, Trump’s tariff policies have already provoked retaliation from abroad against American-produced goods. The erratic nature of his implementation has also wreaked havoc on the stock market by creating uncertainty over threats that American firms will soon be facing higher prices on key inputs such as steel and aluminum, or uncertainty about supply chains with key trading partners like Canada and Mexico,” Magness said.

“Every time Trump tweets about a new tariff, the markets nosedive in response.”

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

