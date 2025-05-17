I’m a Disney SuperFan: 5 Ways I Go to the Park Every Year Without Breaking the Bank

Disney superfans are a rare breed: Their passion drives billions of dollars in ticket and merchandise sales. They’re also no strangers to Disney’s theme parks, contributing to record-high profits, with revenue for the company’s Experiences division rising to $34.15 billion in fiscal year 2024 — up 5% year over year.

This devotion is even more impressive considering how expensive it can be to enter the House of Mouse. A basic one-day ticket can range in price from $109-$184, and that doesn’t even factor in hotel, travel, food or souvenirs. In a Reddit thread devoted to Disney World, families commiserated over the cost for a family of four, with totals like $8,500 and $12,000 not uncommon.

You might be thinking you need a fairy godmother to get into the park without taking out a loan. Fortunately, you only need some tips from other Disney fans.

1. Find Food You Can Share

When @OrlandoQponQueen, a TikToker with a very apt name, took her family to the park, she had a mission: Find food and snacks for $10 or less that could be split among a group. Donning her Mickey ears, she started with a giant Mickey waffle topped with fruit and whipped cream. Yes, the waffle was $9.49 — but it was generous enough to feed four people.

Other snacks, like beignets, cost about $7 but come in threes, making them easy to split. And they’re big enough that the third one could even satisfy two younger kids. This Disney superfan recommends scouting out snacks that stretch your dollar and your appetite.

2. Stay at Value Resorts

Looking for the magic of Disney, without prices that make you feel like a wicked queen? Disney fan and TikTok creator @JillsPixieDustTherapy certainly understands — and she’s got a solution. Disney’s value resorts are ideal for families who want to immerse themselves in the bibbity-bobbity-boo of Disney while staying budget-conscious. They’re especially great for first-time visitors or seasoned pros who plan to spend most of their day at the parks.

“It gets you inside the Disney bubble,” she said. “They’re fabulous. Don’t hate on the value resorts.”

Value resorts include properties like Pop Century, All-Star Movies and Art of Animation — all of which offer early park access, free transportation, and that unmistakable Disney theming.

3. Go in the Off Season

Disney may be magic, but big crowds are decidedly less enchanting. You’re more likely to encounter big crowds in the summer months — and that’s also when the prices are at their highest.

@JillsPixieDustTherapy recommends that you save some money, not to mention peace of mind, by going in the off-season, like late August through September or mid-January to early March. She adds that, in addition to reduced crowds, you’re likely to find discounted prices on tickets and hotel stays.

4. Forgo Character Meals and Events

One of the biggest pleasures for young people and the young at heart is seeing their favorite characters in the flesh — or, given that they’re in costume, in the fabric. Unfortunately, enjoying high tea with Goofy or Minnie Mouse can be quite expensive. Character meals and specialty events can run $45 to $80 per adult, depending on the experience.

Jill reminds you that you don’t have to book specialty experiences with characters. Characters regularly appear throughout the parks and at scheduled meet-and-greets, all included with the price of admission. Bring an autograph book, snap some photos and skip the buffet.

5. Get to the Park Early

There’s plenty of joy at Disney parks — but standing in long lines can zap your magic. The eagerness to explore, not to mention your fatigue, might compel you to splurge on Lightning Lane access that will let you get where you’re going faster than you can say “hi-ho!”

Unfortunately, that speed could cost you: Disney’s new Lightning Lane Multi Pass can cost $15 to $35 per person per day, depending on the park and date. If you’re a family of four, that adds up fast.

Jill’s strategy? Make like the Seven Dwarfs and rise early. The sooner you get to the park, the more likely you are to enjoy headliner rides with minimal wait. Arriving before rope drop gives you a head start on popular attractions — no expensive upgrades required.

