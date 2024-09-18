I’m a Crypto Investor: 5 Coins I Think Will Make Me the Most Money in 2025

Diving into the world of cryptocurrency offers explosive growth potential, but comes with significant risk. While crypto can be volatile, the key is finding coins that provide significant returns with minimal risk exposure, and many have succeeded in navigating this uncertain market. So, who better to offer insight than a crypto expert who has seen massive returns on his investments?

In this article, GOBankingRates speaks with Johnny Gabrielle, a blockchain consultant and head of decentralized finance at CryptoOracle, to uncover the most profitable coins he has invested in.

Discover five high-potential coins this crypto investor is buying and why they might be good choices to help diversify your portfolio.

Ethereum ($ETH)

Since its launch in 2014, Ethereum has consistently delivered profitable returns for investors who give it time to grow, making it a smart choice for anyone looking for a sustainable investment.

“Ethereum is the second-largest blockchain by market cap,” Gabrielle said. “It has the strongest development community and is solving the hardest problems in the blockchain space in a robust (albeit controversial) way. I’m still holding onto all my ETH heading into 2025 because I see significant tailwinds around the newly launched ETF, consumer apps ready to hit the market and giant players like Blackrock choosing Ethereum as their blockchain for tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs).”

With a current trading price of $2,356, Ethereum is the priciest coin on this list. However, its reliable network of projects makes it a favorite among decentralized app builders, with promising future developments. While every investment carries risk, Gabrielle anticipates steady growth in Ethereum’s asset value, making now an opportune time to invest before its price climbs higher.

Solana ($SOL)

Solana, a relatively newer blockchain platform founded in 2017, has quickly gained popularity for its ability to host decentralized, scalable applications. Solana stands out among other cryptocurrencies for its impressive transaction speed and low fees. At a trading price of $135, it offers an easier entry point than Ethereum.

“Solana has one of the most dedicated communities in the crypto world,” Gabrielle said. “While I have some hesitations about the compromises Solana has made to be such a fast blockchain, I do believe it will do quite well heading into 2025. I will be closely monitoring it to ensure that it continues to deliver on its tech improvement promises. There is room for a third option in the blockchain space, and Solana’s blazing-fast speed and dedicated user base lift it to that position.”

Solana’s unique proof-of-history and proof-of-stake models allow transactions to be timestamped and verified quickly, contributing to its distinct speed and capability. This coin stands out as a strong competitor to Ethereum and a solid investment in the blockchain space.

Ronin ($RON)

Rapidly gaining traction, Ronin is a gaming-focused cryptocurrency, built to support the Web3 gaming ecosystem.

“There has been a lot of hype around blockchain gaming,” Gabrielle said. “The Ronin blockchain is built by Sky Mavis, the infamous team behind Axie Infinity. This team has not stopped building and has acquired over 10 games on their gaming blockchain. One of their games, Pixels, has some of the highest consistent daily active users (DAUs) in all of blockchain gaming. I will never sleep on Sky Mavis and plan on holding my $RON for quite some time.”

Priced at $1.45, Ronin offers a very affordable entry point for investors interested in gaming cryptocurrencies. With fast and low-cost transactions, seamless in-game transactions and scalability that supports millions of daily users, Ronin is projected to see a wildly successful future as blockchain gaming sees a steep rise.

BasedAI ($BASEDAI)

A coin projected for great potential in the AI space is BasedAI. This newer coin is focusing on safeguarding one of today’s most rapidly vanishing resources: privacy.

“The Based AI team is building a ‘distributed network of machines which introduces decentralized infrastructure capable of integrating fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) with any large language model (LLM) connected to its network.’ Translated to normal, this well-decorated team of crypto veterans is building censorship-resistant yet safety-focused infrastructure for large language models (think ChatGPT),” Gabrielle said.

Founded by Sean Wellington and backed by a team of leading experts in the crypto space, BasedAI is poised to make waves in data-sensitive industries like finance, healthcare and technology.

“By decentralizing the infrastructure away from Google, Open AI, Facebook, etc., it allows AI to grow more democratically, preventing it from being captured by the big tech companies,” Gabrielle said.

At $3.48, this is a coin to keep an eye on, especially as privacy and AI continue to intersect.

Aerodrome ($AERO)

One of Gabrielle’s most profitable, yet most volatile, investments is Aerodrome, a decentralized exchange (DEX) that launched in August 2023. This coin simplifies data trading by using liquidity pools to facilitate crypto trading, eliminating the need for intermediaries.

“The Aerodrome team is also a group of crypto veterans who have been building or contributing to a version of this product for over two years,” Gabrielle said. “While the tokenomics are solid and in and of themselves a reason to invest, the main reason why I’m investing in $AERO now can be boiled down to one word: Base. Aerodrome is the premier decentralized exchange (DEX) on Coinbase’s Base L2 chain. I believe Base will continue to see major growth in the next six to 12 months. With growth comes trading volume. Trading volume directly influences the price of $AERO.”

Currency priced at just $0.66, Aerodrome is the most affordable — yet riskiest — coin on this list. As it gains momentum in the market, it could see major growth, making it one to watch closely.

