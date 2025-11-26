I’m a Crypto Investor: 4 Coins I’m Dumping Before the End of 2025 and Why

The crypto market is highly volatile and unpredictable, so knowing when to sell is as important as knowing when to buy. While many investors are adding to their portfolios, others are looking at which coins to trim or dump altogether before the end of 2025.

GOBankingRates spoke to Ankush Chowdhury, founder of Humanizer AI, who shared the four coins he’s planning to sell or reduce exposure to before the year ends and why he’s doing it.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche is one of the strongest Ethereum alternatives. But as competition in the space rises, Chowdhury is becoming more cautious.

“The competitors in the Layer 1 space worry me. There are a lot of projects out there that want to be the next Ethereum. I believe that very few will make it through the long term,” he said. “Think about the ‘dot-com bubble.’ A lot of good internet businesses failed because there wasn’t enough market share for everyone.”

Competitors like Solana and Ethereum’s growing Layer 2 ecosystem have put pressure on Avalanche’s long-term market share. While the tech remains strong, Chowdhury believes the crowded Layer 1 space will make it hard for AVAX to stand out over time.

Solana (SOL)

Unlike many investors who hold long-term, Chowdhury prefers to take profits when prices surge. While he still believes in its future, he plans to sell part of his Solana holdings once it reaches new highs.

“Since I got it during the last bear market, it cost me little. If it hits a new all-time high, I plan to sell some. I’ll not sell everything, but I will give up some of the money I could make. This makes me less risky while still letting me play.”

Chowdhury plans to reduce his exposure to potential volatility by trimming his Solana position.

“There is a lot of up and down in the crypto market. Taking profits helps you keep your wins and gives you money for the next chance.”

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Meme coins can be profitable and very risky at the same time. Early investors made a lot of money off Shiba Inu, but Chowdhury doesn’t see it as a long-term hold.

“Even though it was fun and I made some money, meme coins are based on hype rather than fact. That makes them very risky to keep for a long time,” he said. “The plan I have is to put that money into projects like Chainlink (LINK) that have clear use cases and better foundations.”

Chowdhury prefers to focus on coins that solve real-world problems. As he puts it, “I want to have things in my portfolio that help people in real life. It’s better to take the money you make from risky bets and put it into more stable, long-term growth possibilities.”

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum is the leader of decentralized finance and smart contracts. “It’s done well, but there are now a lot of other smart contract systems on the market. After a big price hike, I think it’s smart to take some gains off the table,” said Chowdhury.

As coins like Solana and Cardano gain traction, he’s watching closely to see how Ethereum maintains its dominance. “It will be interesting to see how chains like Solana and Cardano do in the market. If they keep getting more popular, it could mean I need to sell even more ETH.”

