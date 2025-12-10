I’m a Crypto Expert: Here’s Why I’d Continue Buying Bitcoin With Trump in Office

Bitcoin has experienced its share of ups and downs in 2025, pushing to a record high above $126,000 in October before hitting a downward spiral that shaved more than one-quarter of its value.

The world’s biggest cryptocurrency is priced at around $90,700, as of Dec. 9. Not that long ago, some experts predicted it would touch $200,000 before the end of 2025. That’s not likely to happen. But there is general optimism that bitcoin will do well in the coming years.

Part of the reason has to do with President Donald Trump, who has put policies in place designed to boost cryptocurrency. Here are four reasons people might consider buying bitcoin with Trump in office, according to experts.

Higher Demand Tied to Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and Bitcoin Act

In March 2025, Trump signed an executive order to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile. According to a White House fact sheet, the reserve will treat bitcoin as a “reserve asset,” capitalized and owned by the Department of Treasury.

The executive order “changed the U.S. government from a net seller to a permanent holder” of about 200,000 bitcoin, said Greg Monaco, CPA, MBA, founder of Monaco CPA, a virtual firm with a heavy focus on cryptocurrency taxation and accounting.

A similar growth driver is the Bitcoin for America Act, recently introduced by Rep. Warren Davidson. If signed into law, it would let Americans pay their federal taxes in bitcoin and “direct all such payments into the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.”

“The Bitcoin Act proposes acquiring up to 1 million BTC over five years — nearly 5% of total supply. Private capital is front-running this sovereign bid,” Monaco told GOBankingRates.

US Government Support Could Spread Worldwide

The Trump administration has “highlighted bitcoin and crypto as strategically important to America’s global competitiveness,” said Nic Puckrin, a former Goldman Sachs credit analyst and co-founder and CEO of Coin Bureau, an educational YouTube channel on digital assets with more than 2.7 million subscribers.

“This sets the stage for other nations across the globe to follow suit in 2026, which is supportive for the bitcoin price over the long term,” Puckrin told GOBankingRates.

‘Regulatory Clarity’ Has Opened Doors for Institutional Infrastructure

In January, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) published Staff Accounting Bulletin (SAB) 122, which requires changes in financial reporting for entities that safeguard crypto assets. A report from Deloitte noted that SAB 122 rescinded SAB 121, a previous bulletin issued in March 2022, that “changed accounting and financial reporting” regarding crypto assets.

“The repeal of SAB 121 lets major banks provide crypto custody,” Monaco said, adding that the SEC’s “Project Crypto” dismissed dozens of previous crypto enforcement actions.

The upshot for crypto enthusiasts is that the industry will face much less regulation, which could clear the way for more innovation and investor dollars, CNBC reported.

‘Ideological Accumulators’ Offer Support ‘Beyond Politics’

Monaco cited on-chain data showing that nearly two-thirds (63%) of the bitcoin supply “hasn’t changed hands” in more than a year. In addition, 45% hasn’t changed hands in three years.

No matter who’s in the White House, when investors hold on to an asset, it can bolster that asset well into the future.

“These aren’t traders — they’re ideological accumulators. They see bitcoin as a shield against governments and monetary systems, [which] creates a price floor during downturns,” Monaco said.

