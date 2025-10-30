I’m a Career Coach: 4 Ways To Take the Fear Out of Asking for a Raise

You’ve worked hard and can make a case for why you deserve more money at your job, but you may still have a lot of anxiety about asking for a raise. This is very common, and the good news is that there are strategies you can practice to make asking for a raise less daunting.

Don’t let nerves get in the way of the pay increase you deserve. Here are some expert tips you can use to make sure you’re paid what you’re worth.

Make a Business Case

You know you’ve been contributing a lot to the company, but in order to show your worth, you have to be confident and precise about what you’ve done for the team. Sam DeMase, a career expert at ZipRecruiter, said before you meet with your supervisor, put together an ironclad business case of why you deserve a higher income.

“A business case includes your role-related achievements (with metrics), ways you’re working beyond your current job scope, and positive feedback from colleagues and leaders. What at first felt like a tough ask now feels like an essential conversation about your value,” DeMase said.

Do Your Research

To request an increase in pay, it’s useful to know how much other people in your field and with your experience are being paid.

DeMase said to thoroughly look into this before speaking with your boss, and there are a lot of ways to find out. “Use an online database like ZipRecruiter’s salary tool to get an idea of current market rates. Ask your former colleagues in similar roles how much they were making,” she said.

DeMase added that whatever number you land on, make sure it’s specific so that management has a tangible idea of what you want.

Make the Meeting Objective Clear

Even the name of the meeting invite can make a difference when it comes to asking for a raise. DeMase explained that if you don’t have a performance review coming up, it’s crucial to make sure your manager knows what the meeting is about so they can come prepared too.

“To ensure a smooth process, it’s important to be transparent and give your manager a heads-up. Set up a dedicated meeting with your manager and make it clear in the calendar invite that you want to discuss your growth and compensation,” she said.

Know That It’s OK To Still Be Nervous

Even with all the proper preparation, you might still feel nervous asking for a raise — and that’s OK.

“Accept that you will never feel 100% ready,” said Jan Hendrik von Ahlen, co-founder, managing director and career coach at JobLeads. “If you wait until you’re completely prepared, you may end up waiting to ask for this raise forever. Instead of fighting the fear, let the anxiety be there with you and just go for it. You will be surprised how much better you feel after you do it.”

