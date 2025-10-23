Markets
IM Cannabis Signs Term Sheet To Acquire 60% Stake In Quantum Bio Data Firm

October 23, 2025 — 10:38 am EDT

(RTTNews) - IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC), a medical cannabis company, Thursday announced that it has signed a non-binding term sheet to acquire a 60 percent equity stake in a quantum computing bio data company for upto $54 million.

The Target Company applies quantum computing to store, analyze, and process biological data more efficiently, marking a potential diversification for IM Cannabis.

The consideration will include cash, shares, and performance-based earn-outs.

IM Cannabis said the move aligns with its strategy to explore new business activities that enhance long-term growth and shareholder value.

IMCC is currently trading at $1.67, down $0.1889 or 10.16 percent on the Nasdaq.

Stocks mentioned

IMCC

