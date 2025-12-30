Markets
IM Cannabis Looks To Expand Operations Into US After Trump's Executive Order

(RTTNews) - IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC), a medical cannabis company, Tuesday announced that it is evaluating strategic opportunities to enter the US cannabis market after President Trump's executive order signed on December 18, directing the Attorney General to expedite the rescheduling of marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act.

To advance its entry into the US market the company has engaged the services of SSC Advisors who are expected provide customary financial advisory services, including strategic guidance on potential U.S. cannabis market entry and the identification of prospective partners or acquirors.

In pre-market activity, IMCC shares were trading at $1.51, up 9.42% on the Nasdaq.

