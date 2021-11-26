Stocks
IMCC

IM Cannabis Corp Shares Close the Week 36.9% Higher - Weekly Wrap

IM Cannabis Corp (IMCC) shares closed this week 36.9% higher than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently up 20087.8% year-to-date, up 20087.8% over the past 12 months, and up 20087.8% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.1%.

Trading Activity

  • Shares traded as high as $4.30 and as low as $2.95 this week.
  • Trading volume this week was 233.4% higher than the 10-day average and 273.7% higher than the 30-day average.
  • Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.0.

Technical Indicators

  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was above 70, indicating it may be overbought.
  • MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.
  • The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

  • The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index this week, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
  • The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis


