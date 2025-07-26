I’m a California Real Estate Agent: 5 Reasons My Retired Clients Are Leaving the State

California is a dream retirement destination for many people due to its sunny weather, scenic coastlines and active lifestyle. But in recent years, more retirees are leaving the Golden State.

Consider This: I’m a Florida Real Estate Agent — 2 Reasons My Retired Clients Are Leaving the State

Find Out: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

To understand what’s driving this trend, GOBankingRates spoke to Tiana Uribe, a California real estate agent at TRU Financial Services, who shared four reasons why so many retirees are choosing to sell their homes and start a new chapter elsewhere.

High Cost of Living

Living in California isn’t cheap, and when you’re on a fixed income, every dollar counts. Many retirees find it hard to stretch their retirement savings with the cost of housing, healthcare and everyday expenses.

“The Sunshine State comes with a hefty sunshine tax in terms of affordable housing and cost of living when on a fixed income,” said Uribe. “Retirees may sell and relocate entirely or downsize their home and rent it while spending time elsewhere in the country.”

Read Next: 44 Best Small Towns To Retire in America

High Taxes

California’s tax structure can be burdensome, especially when it comes to retirement income. While Social Security isn’t taxed by the state, income from pensions, 401(k) plans and IRAs is.

“California state income tax is one of the highest at a 13.3% maximum. The state taxes retirement income, think pension and 401(k) [plans] (not Social Security), as regular income,” Uribe noted.

Additionally, “there are nuances and complex rules if you move into or out of the state within the same year that would be best discussed with a certified financial planner, tax strategist or [certified public accountant],” she added.

For this reason, moving out of the state can offer many tax advantages for retirees.

Family Proximity

Another driving factor is proximity to family, especially when children and grandchildren are living in other states. Retirees often want to be around their loved ones while they enjoy their golden years.

“We’ve had retirees relocate to be closer to extended family who may have found limited affordability in California,” said Uribe. “Being able to purchase a house at a lower median price and be near family remains a top priority.”

Quality of Life Concerns

California’s busy urban centers, rising crime rates in some areas and growing homelessness crisis are also prompting retirees to leave the state.

“From homelessness to crime (depending on the city) and lack of affordability, retirees tend to relocate to quieter areas that may have decreased homelessness,” Uribe added.

For those who spent their working years in high-pressure cities, retirement is a time to slow down, and many are seeking quieter, more peaceful communities.

Political Values

“For some retirees, political and cultural values also play a role in their decision to leave. With high tax rates and differing political viewpoints, retirees may relocate to other states that align more with their political and religious values,” said Uribe.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a California Real Estate Agent: 5 Reasons My Retired Clients Are Leaving the State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.