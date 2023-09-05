News & Insights

Markets
BN

I'm Buying 9 Stocks in September -- Here's Exactly What They Are

September 05, 2023 — 06:08 am EDT

Written by Matthew Frankel for The Motley Fool ->

I typically contribute to my brokerage account and buy stocks once per month, and September is no exception. In fact, I'm seeing some fantastic opportunities for long-term investors and am adding roughly twice as much to my accounts as in the typical month. Here's what I'm buying, including one position that is brand new to my portfolio.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Sept. 1, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 1, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Brookfield Corporation
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Brookfield Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 28, 2023

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Boston Omaha, Brookfield Corporation, General Motors, PayPal, Realty Income, Shopify, SoFi Technologies, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Boston Omaha, Brookfield Corporation, PayPal, Roblox, Shopify, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield, General Motors, and Realty Income and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $25 calls on General Motors and short December 2023 $67.50 puts on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BN
DIS
GM
O
SHOP
PYPL
BOC
RBLX
SOFI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.