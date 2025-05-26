I’m a Budgeting Expert: Always Buy These 5 Things Right Before Summer

Spring is flying by and summer is just a few weeks away. Many of us form a deep fondness for summer as kids, associating the season with time away from school and family adventures. While summer is great, it’s also a time where we tend to dish out more cash than we should. FOMO and a desire to make the most of the time of year we can be out at night without a jacket causes many of us to overspend.

And it’s not just the music festivals and summer trips that we overspend on, either; it’s the many items we need or want when the weather gets warm. This stuff inevitably gets pricier in summer, when the demand for it soars. Laurie Hise, the founder of Passionate Penny Pincher, a budgeting blog, spoke with GOBankingRates about five things you should always buy right before summer if you want to save money.

Outdoor Furniture and Patio Decor

If you didn’t purchase outdoor furniture and patio decor last fall when prices were at their annual lowest, then you should buy now while it’s still technically spring.

“Summer retail inventory arrives in spring, so look for discounts on patio sets, outdoor rugs and string lights before the highest demand,” Hise said, adding that outdoor furniture prices can increase by 40% in the summer.

Grilling Essentials (Including Meats)

“Snag grilling supplies now: charcoal, propane, tools and meat at pre-summer discounts,” Hise said. ” It’s a smart way to save cash for your Fourth of July cookouts.”

If you can’t buy all these things in May, at least buy the charcoal, which Hise said is typically 30% less expensive in May compared to July.

Travel Gear

Summer means all things travel. Hise recommended getting everything on your list ASAP. This includes suitcases, travel pillows and even sunblock. “Prices go up when it’s busy,” Hise said.

Bulk Grocery Staples for Summer Meals

Hopefully you have ample freezer space. If you’re hosting any summer holiday parties, you’ll want to stock up now to save. Hise recommended purchasing buns, popsicles and condiments ahead of time.

Home Cooling Items

You may be thinking that now is the time to buy an air conditioner if you need a new one. You’re right — Hise said that by buying now, you’ll not only save money ahead of summer, but also avoid the risk of stock depletion that can happen during peak heat.

But A/C isn’t the only cooling item that should be on your list. Hise recommended buying fans, blackout curtains and cooling bedding now before prices go up along with demand.

